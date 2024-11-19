Weather and travel LIVE: Snow falls in London as Met Office issues new weather warnings

London commuters battled to work through snow on Tuesday morning as cold weather grips the UK.

A heavy flurry of snow fell in the capital as health chiefs issued a cold weather alert for the city and much of the rest of the country. Mayor Sadiq Khan activated emergency protocols to house rough sleepers amid the plunging temperatures.

It comes as snow closed roads and schools in the north of England.

The Met Office also issued three new ‘yellow’ weather warnings on top of those already in place including in London.

These affect Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of north-eastern England over the danger of ice and snow, coming into place tomorrow, with up to 10cm of snow predicted.

Closer to London, motorists faced long delays after a collision closed two lanes of the Dartford Crossing. On the Tube, the Piccadilly line was suspended between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge due to “significant leaf fall”.

Thousands of train passengers suffer disruption

15:13 , Josh Salisbury

Thousands of train passengers suffered disruption due to the weather on Tuesday.

By 11am on Tuesday, some 64 out of a total of 120 services planned by East Midlands Railway were cancelled or delayed by at least half an hour, according to the trains.im punctuality and reliability website.

A Stagecoach bus in Aberdeenshire also toppled onto its side with a passenger on board in icy conditions on Tuesday morning in the New Leeds area.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: "We can confirm that one of our vehicles operating on service X67 has been involved in an incident at New Leeds this morning due to ice on the road.

"One passenger was on board, and there were no injuries."

Emergency cold weather measures activated in London

13:58 , Josh Salisbury

Emergency cold weather measures have been activated in London amid plunging temperatures and snow.

In a statement, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “The sudden drop in temperature means myself and London councils are activating our Severe Weather Emergency Protocol, opening up emergency accommodation across London.

“If you’re worried about someone sleeping rough, alert Street Link who can help connect them with local services.”

Brighter skies developing - but still cold, says Met Office

12:36 , Josh Salisbury

Brighter skies are beginning to develop, the Met Office said, but the weather remains cold for much of the UK, amid showers and snow.

Posting on X/Twitter, the Met Office said in a video: "Snow is the word on everybody's lips today, with parts of the UK seeing snow fall overnight or this morning.

"There are brighter skies developing across the north, although it's feeling rather chilly with wintry showers continuing to affect the far north and coastal parts."

Snow is the word on everybody's lips today, with parts of the UK seeing snow fall overnight or this morning ❄️



Urgent search for missing teen amid freezing cold temperatures

12:01

The hunt for a missing teen who disappeared amid bitterly cold temperatures on a Scottish island has intensified amid further warnings of ice and snow.

Aleksandr Benga, 16, has not been seen since he went missing around 8.45am on Monday near the water wheel in the grounds of Lews Castle in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis.

Police say they are increasingly worried for the teen as bitterly cold temperatures saw the mercury drop as low as -9C overnight.

The region was handed a 42-hour weather warning for snow and ice until Wednesday amid a desperate search for the missing 16-year-old.

Missing: Aleksandr Benga, 16 (Police Scotland)

Met Office issues three new weather warnings

11:05 , Josh Salisbury

The Met Office has issued three new weather warnings for Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of eastern and northeastern England over snow and ice.

The yellow weather warnings come on top of the multiple warnings for today covering much of the country, including London.

One warning covers northern and central Wales, and comes into effect from midnight tonight until noon tomorrow.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow warning for snow and ice is in place from 6pm today until 10am tomorrow morning.

An identical warning is in place for parts of eastern and northeastern England for the same timeframe.

Forecasters have warned there could be ice patches later, causing difficult driving conditions, with up to 10cm of snow expected in areas of higher ground.

Dartford Crossing reopens

10:54 , Josh Salisbury

Two lanes on the Dartford Crossing have reopened after a crash involving a lorry there this morning.

It was not immediately clear if the crash was caused by the snowy weather, but the crossing was among the areas across the country seeing snowfall.

Heavy congestion of up to four miles is still reported in the area, with delays of up to 30 minutes.

All lanes are now open on the @DartCharge #QE2Bridge following the earlier collision involving a lorry.



Delays of up to 30 minutes and approx. 4 miles of congestion remain on approach.



Almost 200 schools closed due to snow

10:35 , Josh Salisbury

Almost 200 schools across the country have been closed due to the snowy conditions.

Some 130 schools have been closed in Wales, and 50 in the West Midlands, with another 19 in Derbyshire, the BBC reported.

As of yet, there are no reports of any school closures in the capital, there have been a small number reported in the south east - such as Grendon Underwood Combined School in Buckinghamshire.

Charities warn of impact on vulnerable people due to cold weather

09:50 , Josh Salisbury

Charities have warned about the impact that the cold weather may have on elderly and vulnerable people.

Age UK director Caroline Abrahams said the charity was worried that the loss of the Winter Fuel Payment has caused many older people to be "extra fearful" about turning on their heating this winter.

"With high energy bills and food prices it is understandable that some may think they have to cut back on food and turn their heating off, but prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can have a serious impact on an older person's health, especially if they are already trying to manage existing illnesses," she said.

"The cold raises blood pressure, which in turn increases the risk of a heart attack or stroke and breathing in cold air can also increase the risk, and impact, of serious illnesses like flu and pneumonia."

Ms Abrahams said it is "vital" that older people stay "fit, warm and well if they can" by having hot food and drinks throughout the day, wrapping up warm and sleeping with the windows closed.

Another charity Asthma + Lung UK urged those living with lung conditions to be "extra careful".

The charity warned that cold weather can trigger potentially life-threatening asthma attacks or "flare-ups" for people with other lung conditions.

Rail routes hit by snow

09:19 , Josh Salisbury

National Rail has warned the cold climate would affect various routes on northern train services until at least 2pm on Tuesday.

Impacted areas included the Bradford Interchange and Huddersfield, and also between Halifax and Hebden Bridge and Hull.

East Midlands Railway said “severe weather” between Nottingham and Worksop means trains are currently unable to run

Mersey Rail has issued an alert warning passengers that due to the potential of snow and ice covering tracks, the first service on each line in north-west England would run without customers to ensure conditions could be checked.

London Fire Brigade issue snow warning

09:02 , Josh Salisbury

The London Fire Brigade has urged caution on the capital’s roads due to the snow.

In a warning, firefighters said: “Snow has been falling in parts of London this morning.

“If you're on the roads, keep your distance - give yourself time to think, react and slow down or stop if necessary.

“Remember, stopping distances can be doubled on wet roads & be up to 10x times further in icy conditions.”

Schools close across Wales and northern England

08:50 , Josh Salisbury

More than a hundred schools across Wales and northern England have closed today due to heavy snowfall.

In Wales, at least 103 schools closed in the Powys, Wrexham and Flintshire areas.

Other schools have closed in some areas of Licolnshire, Staffordshire, Herefordshire and North Yorkshire.

A person walks through snow in Warwick (PA Wire)

London under 'first taste of winter' weather warning

08:41 , Josh Salisbury

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued the first cold weather health alert of the season, warning conditions could be dangerous for vulnerable people, including the elderly.

A yellow warning covers the South East, South West and London at 8am on Tuesday, lasting until 6pm on Saturday, with temperatures set to be below freezing on evenings this week.

In the east and north of England, the Midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber, an amber warning is in place.

The Met Office has separately put three yellow warnings for snow and ice in place in the North, the Midlands, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland - advising that vehicles could be stranded, power cuts may occur and rural areas could be cut off.

Geese walk across snow-covered ground at a park in Buxton, Derbyshire (PA Wire)

Warning of disruption to major roads amid snow

08:35 , Josh Salisbury

National Highways has warned of a “significant risk to vehicles” in the North East and North West of England with up to 15cm of snow on major roads, and strongly advised against travel.

Impacted roads included the M26 between J21-J23, the M1 at Leeds and Sheffield and the M56 at Manchester.

The A628, crossing the Pennines, was shut in both directions due to snow between the A616 Hollingworth and the A57 Flouch.

In Wales, the A55 closed for several hours eastbound at Caerwys due to a collision and heavy snow.

Closer to London, motorists are facing long delays after a collision closed two lanes of the Dartford Crossing, although it was not clear if that was related to the current wintry weather conditions.

(Traffic Wales)

Capital pictured in the snow

08:26 , Josh Salisbury

As snow comes down on large parts of the capital, Londoners have shared footage of the capital’s landmark in the snow.

One resident sharing footage of a snowy Regents Street this morning said: “London always looks pretty when the snow is falling.”

London hit with snow

08:20 , Josh Salisbury

London has been hit with snow with major roads and schools in the north of the country already closed due to the wintry weather.

Commuters shared pictures and videos of the snowy scenes on social media, with one at Farringdon Station writing: “It was only raining two stops away.”

Another added: “Winter has arrived and it is snowing in November!”