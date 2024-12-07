Weather Warnings in Place Across UK as Storm Darragh Hits

Weather warnings for wind and rain were in place around the UK and Ireland on Saturday, December 7, as Storm Darragh kicked in.

Footage by X user @Meopham_Weather shows trees swaying in the wind in Meopham, Kent.

“That tree is definitely gonna go. It nearly went during Storm Eunice, it’s gonna go this time,” the uploader says in the footage.

He also said that the maximum wind in Meopham on Saturday morning had been 35 mph. Winds of up to 93 mph were recorded in other parts of the country.

A yellow weather warning for wind was in place for Kent on Saturday.

The QEII Bridge from Essex into Kent was closed and delays were reported on rail lines, according to local news reports. Credit: The Weather Log via Storyful