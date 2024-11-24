Weather warnings in place amid storm disruption

Wind gusts reached 74.9 mph in parts of the south as Storm Bert swept the country.

The speeds, recorded at the Needles off the Isle of Wight, were the second highest in the UK after the after 82mph recorded in the Welsh village of Capel Curig.

Yellow wind and rain warnings are in place across the region, with dozens of weekend events cancelled because of the weather conditions.

A man died in Hampshire after a tree fell on a car on the A34, though officers have not said if the incident was linked to the storm.

There are 18 flood warnings in the region.

Weekend closures include Harold Hillier Arboretum and Gardens in Hampshire and Moors Valley Country Park in Dorset.

And organisers of Wokingham's Winter Carnival said the event would not go ahead.

"The high winds being forecast for this Sunday would not allow us to put up the stage, operate the fairground and would be dangerous for our stallholders," they said.

'Significant damage'

On Saturday Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, closed the light trial around its landscaped gardens, the Christmas market, and the ice rink that it introduced for the first time last week.

The attractions remain closed until 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

Banbury Victorian Christmas Market was cancelled after stalls were blown over during the night.

"Despite our best efforts to secure the stalls overnight, the intensity of the winds has caused significant damage, making it unsafe for our team, traders, and visitors to continue with the event," organisers said.

Banbury Town Council said its Christmas lights switch on event was called off due to "weather conditions and safety concerns".

But it said the "newly designed Christmas lights scheme can be enjoyed from tonight and throughout the festive season".

Cotswold Wildlife Park said only people with pre-purchased tickets and season tickets would be granted access on Sunday. Other visitors were asked to postpone their visits “until conditions improve”.

Hundreds of homes in south Oxfordshire were without power overnight, mainly those with RG9 postcodes.

Portsmouth Road in Southampton was closed on Saturday because of a fallen power cable [BBC]

In Reading, the planned installation of a new pedestrian and cycle bridge on the A33 Relief Road has has been postponed. Resurfacing work had also been planned.

It means the A33 Relief Road, which was due to shut during the works, will be open as usual.

South Western Railway said trains would be running at reduced speed on all lines, meaning possible delays and disruptions until midday on Monday.

Services between Exeter and London Waterloo will start and finish at Basingstoke.

All services are starting later than usual on Sunday and Monday because of safety checks.

Disruption was also caused by trees blocking the lines between Bramley and Reading, and Reading and Basingstoke.

