Weather warnings were wrong, say councillors in wake of Storm Bert

The Met Office has been criticised for failing to issue sufficient weather warnings in flood-hit parts of Wales.

Cllr Andrew Morgan, the leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf county borough council, said he was “amazed” that only a yellow weather warning had been issued by the Met Office.

A major incident was declared in the Rhondda Cynon Taf region on Sunday, as flooding brought by Storm Bert left up to 300 properties inundated by water.

“I am surprised there wasn’t a red warning issued,” Mr Morgan said. “During Storm Dennis we saw an amber warning in advance and a red warning issued in the early hours. I do think that will need to be reviewed shortly.”

More than 200 flood alerts remain in place for England and Wales and travel issues are set to continue into the new week.

People pour water out of the front gardens of their properties - MATTHEW HORWOOD/GETTY

Eluned Morgan, the Welsh First Minister, said it had been “a really difficult weekend”.

She said: “I think this is the second time that many of those have suffered as a result of the storm.

“There’s been huge investments since the last storm hit, so we’ve managed to protect lots more properties than last time.

“But obviously this is absolutely devastating just before Christmas for those people who have been impacted.”

In North Wales, a body was found in the search for 75-year-old Brian Perry, who went missing while walking his dog during the storm on Saturday near the Afon Conwy river.

Another man, who was in his 80s, died after his car entered water at a ford on Cockhill Lane in Foulridge, Colne, Lancashire, on Saturday afternoon. It is unclear if the incident was directly related to Storm Bert.

Some 350,000 homes in England lost power during the storm, though most have since been reconnected.

More than 300 flights set to depart from UK airports were cancelled during Storm Bert, Cirium, an aviation analytics firm, said.

Heathrow Airport was worst affected, with crosswinds of up to 40mph causing disruption to departures and arrivals on Sunday.

Residents of Abercarn attempt to clear the drains to allow the water to subside - HUW FAIRCLOUGH/GETTY

Simon Brown, the services director at the Met Office, said: “Our thoughts are with those who are currently affected with the impacts caused by Storm Bert in South Wales, as well as the rest of the country.

“As always with a named storm, a full assessment of the forecast and warning strategy will take place with our partners.

“But this assessment is carried out post-event, therefore I would expect this to take place over the coming days.

“Storm Bert was well forecast, 48 hours in advance, with a number of warnings in place ahead of the system reaching the UK.

“We work closely with partners to assess the potential risks of extreme weather and the warnings covering Wales highlighted the potential for homes and businesses to flood with fast-flowing or deep floodwater possible, causing a danger to life.”