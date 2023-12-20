Weather whiplash: Newfoundland may see blizzard conditions after 200+mm of rain

What a week it has been for Atlantic Canada, and the active weather has no intentions of slowing down as we head towards the weekend. In fact, for some areas, it's just going to get even stormier than it already has been.

WINTER 2024: El Niño will play a critical role in the weeks ahead

While most of the Maritimes will catch a break as we head towards the second half of the week, the stormy weather is far from over in Cape Breton, N.S., and Newfoundland.

image5

A weather whiplash will soon blast parts of Atlantic Canada, going from a very wet, fall-like storm on Wednesday to a dangerous winter storm by Thursday. Blizzard conditions are on the table for the same areas being affected by soaking rains through the end of this week.

As much as 25-50+ cm of snowfall is on the table for western Newfoundland, with 10-25 cm, potentially, near Cape Breton.

Needless to say, travel will be hazardous, so plan ahead now and postpone any non-essential trekking, if possible.

From excessive rainfall to potential blizzard-like conditions

Another 24 hours of persistent rain is expected for Cape Breton, N.S., and western Newfoundland. The heaviest will move in Wednesday evening, totalling up to 100-200+mm throughout this event. This amount of rain could lead to some flooding and road washouts. Be cautious of any water on the roads –– “turn around, don’t drown." Winds will not be an issue Wednesday, fortunately.

image7

The high pressure over the North Atlantic is going to spare St. John’s, N.L., as their forecast is to see no rain. However, a stray shower is possible, but compared to the western half of Newfoundland, the Avalon Peninsula will not be impacted.

Winter storm on deck

It’s back to winter in drastic fashion, with dangerous winter storm travel conditions expected Thursday and Friday expected.

Cold air will funnel in by Thursday morning, allowing temperatures to fall quite rapidly. That will raise the risk for standing water to freeze, thereby creating icy surfaces. But, that’s not all.

Story continues

image3

A weather 180 is forecast in Cape Breton and western Newfoundland, with heavy rain changing over to heavy snowfall. Wind gusts pick up through the day, reaching 40-80+ km/h.

This combination will likely reduce visibility along the western stretch of Newfoundland’s Trans-Canada Highway. Blowing snow and blizzard-like conditions are forecast through the day Thursday. It is advised to postpone any non-essential travel in this region.

RELATED: Ferries cancelled, bridge restrictions possible in face of wind warning on P.E.I.

image5

By Friday, snowfall rates will lighten and move east towards St. John’s. But, strengthening winds may lead to further blowing and drifting snowfall over the island.

25-50+ cm of snowfall is on the table for western Newfoundland. Lesser totals, in the range of 10-25 cm, may stack up near Cape Breton.

image4

SEE ALSO: Over 100,000 N.B. Power customers without power, trees down, dozens of schools closed

RELATED: Thousands still without power as rainfall, wind warnings continue in Nova Scotia

Fair weather is expected across the region for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with mild temperatures expected.

A significant and messy system is possible later in the week.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest updates across Atlantic Canada.

WATCH: Record-breaking high pressure is stirring up trouble

Click here to view the video