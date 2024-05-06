Weather whiplash for residents, visitors to the Sierra Mountains

KHBS - Ft. Smith/Fayetteville Videos

Rain chances will decrease this evening and tonight. By midnight tonight, drier weather will prevail with clouds breaking. Temperatures will remain mild overnight tonight, only lowering through the 60s to the upper 50s (for a few locations). Patchy fog is possible by sunrise Monday. Monday will be fairly quiet, except for the low chance of spotty showers and storms to develop through the daytime hours. Monday night is a different story. Severe weather is expected to develop across the Central Plains and track eastward. The potential impacts from severe weather may not arrive to northwest Arkansas and the River Valley until after midnight. All modes of severe weather – large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes – are possible. By sunrise Tuesday, Monday night’s severe weather threat is likely to have shifted out of northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. But, chances for additional severe weather exists for Tuesday. Watch the videocast above to learn more.