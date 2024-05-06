Weather whiplash for residents, visitors to the Sierra Mountains
More than two feet of snow fell in parts of the Sierra Mountains, leaving residents and businesses to dig out from the spring snowstorm.
Several daily rainfall records were broken.
A multi-day stretch of rain and blustery winds is what the Prairies can expect this week, driven by a strengthening system that could be potent enough to break a May record for low pressure
Several days of heavy rain and gusty winds will sweep the Prairies this week as an approaching storm threatens to linger over the region
Have you noticed a worm in your garden that's much longer than most, and has a hammerhead? You're not alone.There have been reports of hammerhead worms showing up in Ontario, but although they've recently been noticed in the province, Jonathan Witt, an invertebrate biologist from the University of Waterloo, said that they've been in North America much longer. CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's The Morning Edition host, Craig Norris spoke to Witt about what these animals are and how they got here. This int
They were arrested on pollution charges after a video of the illegal dumping went viral.
The risk of storms looms over southern Ontario, potentially disrupting outdoor plans and activities. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network gives all the details about this developing story.
TransAlta, one of Alberta's largest power generators, has cancelled a proposed wind farm development and is putting a hold on three other power projects, citing provincial rule changes and a lack of certainty in the market.In February, Alberta's government announced new rules on the development of renewable power in the province. They imposed a new 35-kilometre buffer zone around areas deemed "pristine viewscapes."Calgary-based TransAlta said those rules, coupled with a lack of clarity around th
Cloudy With a Chance of Molten Iron The scientific instruments on board NASA's James Webb Space Telescope are so sensitive, they can tell the weather on an exoplanet a whopping 280 light-years away. Using the telescope mid-infrared light spectrometer, a team of international scientists managed to map the weather on the surface of WASP-43 b, […]
High waters flooded neighborhoods around Houston on Saturday following heavy rains that have already resulted in crews rescuing more than 400 people from homes, rooftops and roads engulfed in murky water. Others prepared to evacuate their property.
Major industrial resource projects under provincial jurisdiction that spew massive amounts of carbon emissions will no longer trigger federal environmental assessments — a move that's angering environmental groups. The Liberal government walked back the requirement in amendments to its controversial 2019 Impact Assessment Act, parts of which the Supreme Court deemed unconstitutional in the fall. Environmental groups are raising the alarm and expressing their "disappointment" in a recent letter a
May is finally here, bringing us one month closer to the coveted summer months! But the first weekend may not be as nice as you’d like
Mark Robinson has experienced dozens of natural disasters and has this advice for how best to prepare for the unthinkable.
Hidaya is the strongest tropical cyclone ever recorded in the Tanzanian region
A low-pressure system will track into the Great Lakes this weekend, bringing rain and the risk of thunderstorms to potentially put a damper on or delay some outdoor plans
As rivers swell across South Texas, leaving homes and businesses flooded and thousands of people displaced, residents were looking skyward Sunday as more rain looms.
Rain chances will decrease this evening and tonight. By midnight tonight, drier weather will prevail with clouds breaking. Temperatures will remain mild overnight tonight, only lowering through the 60s to the upper 50s (for a few locations). Patchy fog is possible by sunrise Monday. Monday will be fairly quiet, except for the low chance of spotty showers and storms to develop through the daytime hours. Monday night is a different story. Severe weather is expected to develop across the Central Plains and track eastward. The potential impacts from severe weather may not arrive to northwest Arkansas and the River Valley until after midnight. All modes of severe weather – large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes – are possible. By sunrise Tuesday, Monday night’s severe weather threat is likely to have shifted out of northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. But, chances for additional severe weather exists for Tuesday. Watch the videocast above to learn more.
Beaches were deserted and many shops closed on Saturday as heavy rains and winds from a tropical cyclone buffeted coastal areas of Tanzania and Kenya. Both countries have gone on alert for Tropical Cyclone Hidaya, after weeks of torrential rains and floods that have wreaked havoc in many parts of East Africa and claimed more than 400 lives.But there were no reports of casualties or damage as of Saturday afternoon as the cyclone rolled in from the Indian Ocean and made landfall in Tanzania."It's
The death toll rose to 75 in southern Brazil Saturday with dozens still missing as historic floods continue to cause region-wide devastation.
Weather Forecast: Gusty winds and blowing dust likely in New Mexico on Sunday