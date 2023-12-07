WECF and Partners Break Ground on LaSalle Event Centre Entrance Garden Legacy Project

The WindsorEssex Community Foundation (WECF), the Town of LaSalle, LaSalle Community Fund, and engaged community members gathered to mark the groundbreaking of a transformative waterfront legacy project. This project was made possible through a generous investment from the WindsorEssex Community Foundation in honour of their 40 Years of Inspiring Philanthropy. It is set to leave a lasting impact on the LaSalle community.

The groundbreaking ceremony celebrated the commencement of construction for the LaSalle Event Centre Entrance Garden. This innovative space is designed to provide an inspiring environment where community members can gather, relax, and enjoy a beautiful setting connected to the waterfront development in LaSalle.

Highlighting native foliage and plants to attract pollinators, the garden will feature new lighting and seating options, serving as a stunning decorative addition to the LaSalle Event Centre at the LaSalle Landing Waterfront. This venue is known for hosting numerous community events and is a space cherished by residents and visitors alike.

The LaSalle Community Fund, a key partner in the project, matched the initial investment from the WindsorEssex Community Foundation through an extensive fundraising campaign. Their dedication played a crucial role in bringing this legacy project to fruition. To generate awareness and enthusiasm throughout the community, the LaSalle Community Fund collaborated with the LaSalle Ambassador Horticultural Society, leveraging their expertise to create a flourishing space with native plants.

Construction is now underway to lay the essential groundwork for the garden, with completion expected in the spring of 2024, providing the community with a vibrant space to enjoy.

Mayor Crystal Meloche expressed gratitude, stating, “We are proud to be a part of the WindsorEssex Community Foundation’s 40th Anniversary celebrations. This garden is a wonderful legacy to the WindsorEssex Community Foundation. I would also like to sincerely thank the LaSalle Community Fund for making this garden their initial project when they launched their organization, and to the LaSalle Ambassador Horticultural Club for helping to create awareness and raise funds for this project. This really is an example of our community pulling together for the betterment of all of us.”

The investment in the LaSalle Event Centre Entrance Garden is one of several 40th Anniversary Community Legacy Projects supported by the WECF as part of their commitment to community development. Lisa Kolody, Executive Director of the WindsorEssex Community Foundation, remarked, “We are privileged to be celebrating our 40th Anniversary with phenomenal community partners like the Town of LaSalle and the LaSalle Community Fund, who are helping us mark this milestone year by creating projects that help foster a sense of community throughout Windsor & Essex County, today and forever.”

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter