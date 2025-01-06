Wedding bells in the air? Zendaya sports massive diamond on ring finger on Golden Globes red carpet
Zendaya arrived at the 2025 Golden Globes with a massive diamond ring on her ring finger — but, so far, has offered little explanation on if it means more.
The 28-year-old has been dating Tom Holland for four years.
Outside The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Zendaya posed in front of the cameras, flashing an oval diamond set on a thin gold band. There is no word on whether the ring could be for an engagement — and possible future wedding — but it was spotted by cameras and social media users.
Zendaya and Holland met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in which Holland starred as the superhero and Zendaya played his love interest, MJ. The two have notoriously kept the details of their relationship underwraps, though they’ve showed each other love and support on social media over the years.
Fans were sent into a frenzy online when they spotted the ring on Zendaya’s left hand with many frantically questioning whether the star was hard-launching her new relationship status.
X/Twitter user @ainsley_plauche asked: “Ummmm engagement ring reveal!!??”
Meanwhile, @boredandtiredk begged for confirmation. They wrote: “I KINDA need answers for this cuz…this ring Zendaya is wearing is giving nothing BUT engagement imma be real…”
Other fans were convinced the jewelry on her left hand was an engagment ring, arguing the design and setting didn’t fit the aesthetic of the rest of her ensemble.
User @beccatawney said: “...and it doesn’t match the rest of the jewelry she’s wearing.”
The ring on Zendaya’s right hand appeared more glamorous like a statement piece, big and bulky, compared to the modest piece on the opposite hand.
“She’s well aware of the significance of the left ring finger,” another person online commented.
The Challengers star was last photographed out in early December 2024 with a different diamond ring on the middle finger of her left hand.