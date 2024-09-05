Wednesday evening flooding near Columbus and Himes
Heavy rains and thunderstorms moved across the Tampa Bay area Wednesday evening causing widespread flooding.
Heavy rains and thunderstorms moved across the Tampa Bay area Wednesday evening causing widespread flooding.
The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday it is currently tracking three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.
About a third of the way through Prince Edward Island's bluefin tuna season, fishing crews are reeling in some of the fattiest tuna and highest prices they've seen in decades. "We're seeing prices range from $10 or $11 on the low side to $40, $50, $60 a pound on the high side. So these are higher prices than we've seen, probably since the early 90s," said Jason Tompkins, owner of TNT Tuna in North Lake, which buys and exports about three-quarters of Canada's bluefin tuna quota. Tompkins says in
TORONTO — Anyone who finds injured wildlife should seek local support for the animal rather than attempting to deal with the situation themselves, the director of an animal rescue charity says after two men picked up a black bear cub in northern Ontario and took it on a 10-hour drive south in their vehicle.
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Two loggers have been killed by bow and arrow after allegedly encroaching the land of the uncontacted Mashco Piro Indigenous tribe deep in Peru's Amazon, according to a rights group.
Why do some places in Canada see snow much earlier than others? Here are three reasons why
A Southern California family's Labor Day weekend picnic turned into a terrifying ordeal when a mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy and tried to drag him into the woods, prompting his relatives to rescue him from the wild animal's jaws, authorities said. The brazen attack unfolded at 4:21 p.m. local time Sunday in Malibu Creek State Park, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, and left the child with "significant but non-life-threatening injuries," according to a statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A family of six adults and several children from Woodland Hills, California, was having a picnic at the park in the Santa Monica Mountains when the large cougar suddenly appeared and snatched the boy as his family and witnesses watched in horror, according to the statement.
Another rainy weekend will interfere with Ontario's current stretch of spectacular September weather
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Tuesday in the city of Rancho Palos Verdes as severe land shift in the area is threatening the community and disrupting power lines.
A ridge of high pressure will push more hot and dry air into the region soon. While temperatures midweek are comfortably in the mid-20s, the 30s will return for the weekend.
How did an otherwise healthy beluga whale called Hvaldemir – an alleged Russian spy whale who came in from the cold – die at the weekend?
Australia’s Navy and Air Force rescued two people after a terrifying night at sea as 20-foot waves tossed their stricken yacht nearly 200 miles off Australia’s eastern coast.
Tracking two tropical disturbances
The same tropical rainstorm that dumped heavy rain on parts of Texas during the Labor Day weekend will drift eastward across the Gulf Coast region this week and bring enough rain to trigger localized flooding and travel delays, AccuWeather weather meteorologists say. By the weekend, the tropical rainstorm will reach the Atlantic coast. Over the holiday, 2-8 inches of rain poured down on portions of central Texas and part of the Texas coast. Galveston picked up 6.62 inches in 96 hours as of Tuesd
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Growing wildfires in California forced evacuations as a heat wave Wednesday threatened to make fire conditions worse. In the Midwest, a wildfire kept residents of South Dakota’s second-largest city on edge, ready to flee if flames moved dangerously close.
Does this mean the forecasts for a record-breaking storm season were off the mark?
CALGARY — City officials say they have found a way to ease some of the strain on Calgary's water system while a major pipe is again shut down for repairs.
A U.S. astronaut aboard the International Space Station recently captured an incredible video of a meteor exploding through the Earth’s atmosphere high above North Africa.
The hydropower dam is part of a huge effort to boost India’s homegrown energy. But it will radically disrupt the lives and livelihoods of indigenous communities in the flood plains downstream.
TORONTO — The Insurance Bureau of Canada says this summer saw a record number of insurance claims driven by four major weather events and natural disasters over the span of four weeks.