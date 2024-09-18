Wednesday evening news briefing: Hundreds of Hezbollah walkie-talkies explode across Lebanon

Good evening. Israel is suspected of remotely detonating hundreds of walkie-talkie radios and other devices in a second wave of attacks targeting Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, a British-educated entrepreneur has denied manufacturing the pagers that wounded hundreds of fighters.

Hundreds of Hezbollah walkie-talkies explode across Lebanon

People gather as smoke rises from a mobile shop in Sidon, Lebanon - Reuters

Witnesses and Hezbollah officials said the explosions were a result of the group’s walkie-talkies as well as motorbike radios and security locks blowing up. Lebanon’s health ministry said at least nine people were killed and 300 were wounded in the new explosions across the east of Lebanon and in southern Beirut – follow live updates.



Analysing the situation, Paul Nuki questions whether this is a provocation too far, while Hamish de Bretton-Gordon suggests that an unleashed Israel is humiliating its enemies.

A car burns in Beirut after a device blew up inside - X

British-educated entrepreneur denies manufacturing explosive pagers

Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, the CEO of BAC Consulting, said “I do not make the pagers. I am just the intermediary. I think you got it wrong” when reached on the phone by NBC News. The devices, used by the Lebanese terror group to communicate securely, wounded more than 3,000 people and killed at least 12 in an audacious Israeli attack.

My remarks over a ‘dog in a frock’ plunged me into a Kafkaesque nightmare

Elizabeth Pitt

It started with a dachshund in a dress, and ended with a legal case that has cost taxpayers thousands. Elizabeth Pitt, 63, a social worker, has won her 10-month legal battle against Cambridgeshire County Council for harassment and direct discrimination, after she was investigated for being transphobic.

Should the Fourth Plinth be a soapbox for trans politics? ★★☆☆☆

Mil Veces un Instante (A Thousand Times in an Instant) by the 61-year-old Mexican artist Teresa Margolles - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“Recalling the mock-ups for Margolles’s block-like artwork, I worried that the finished sculpture, which weighs more than three tonnes, would be a disaster, with all the elegance of a fly-tipped fridge. In the event, it has more grace and nuance than I was expecting – but it’s still beset with aesthetic problems, and comes freighted with a Central American backstory that, writ large in such a prominent setting in central London, many may find perplexing.”

Why Ed Miliband risks a smart meter shock

Smart meters, for many owners, have failed to live up to the name. Online forums are filled with complaints from people who have received huge bills or ridiculous consumption figures after energy suppliers installed the internet-connected meters in their homes – in one case, a customer was billed over £1,000 a day for gas.