Wednesday evening news briefing: Huw Edwards had indecent images of children ‘as young as seven’

Good evening. Huw Edwards, the former leading BBC presenter, has pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children. Meanwhile, the BBC has admitted it knew Edwards had been arrested in November 2023 for “serious offences”.

Elsewhere, Iran’s supreme leader has vowed a “severe punishment” for Israel for the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’s top political leader, in Tehran.

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here.

BBC admits it knew Huw Edwards was arrested ‘for serious offences’

Edwards, 62, who left the corporation last year, admitted at Westminster magistrates’ court to having 41 indecent images, seven of which are category A, the most serious – follow live updates here.



It has also emerged that a man accused of sending Edwards indecent images of children is under criminal investigation – we explain what the shamed presenter did and if he will go to prison.

Iran vows ‘severe punishment’ for Israel over Hamas assassination

Iranians carry a portrait of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas's assassinated political leader, during a protest in Tehran on Wednesday - Shutterstock

Haniyeh was struck by an “airborne projectile” in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday in an assassination that is likely to heighten tensions further in the Middle East. In response, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said: “With this action, the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime has paved the way for its own severe punishment.”

Police planning for more demonstrations in Southport following violence

Police are planning for more demonstrations after violence erupted in Southport last night. Violence broke out amid claims the police were not telling the truth about the suspect’s background and his motives, with rumours swirling on social media – follow the latest updates here.

Evening Briefing: Today’s essential headlines

Politics | Sir Keir Starmer is considering putting the brakes on the Tory-backed plan to increase the salary threshold for migrant spouses.

Olympics briefing: Today’s essential headlines

Alex Yee celebrates his sensational gold in front of the Eiffel Tower - AP/Dar Yasin

By Josh Burrows

Digital Sports Editor

Yet another successful day for Team GB started this morning with a sensational gold for Alex Yee in a sprint finish at the men’s triathlon, where the swimming took place in the Seine after all.



That was closely followed by a hugely dramatic rowing gold for the women’s quad, who overhauled the Dutch boat with literally the last stroke of the race. You can watch the photo finish here.



There have also been bronze medals for Beth Potter in the women’s triathlon and for Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson in synchronised diving. In the past hour, Kieran Reilly took silver in BMX freestyle.



By 4pm, the medal rush had taken Team GB to fourth in the overall medals table and there is potential for more success today, in canoeing and gymnastics. Follow all the key moments in our rolling live blog.



Elsewhere at the Games, athletes from South Korea and North Korea posed for a remarkable joint-selfie in the table tennis.

Comment and analysis

This French island paradise could give the Maldives a run for its money

Crystal waters can be found on the rugged coastline - Alamy

Rare flowers bloom and basking sharks patrol the waters in the little-known Glénan Islands, nine miles off the coast of Brittany.

Editor’s choice

Instead of addressing my cancer, an NHS doctor told me to go for a picnic with my husband

'As a cancer patient, being disbelieved and misdiagnosed makes me feel frightened and unsafe' - Rii Schroer

Women face old-fashioned and patronising attitudes when they raise concerns about their NHS treatment. Read more about what happened to Leah Hardy.