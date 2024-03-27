Wednesday evening news briefing: Landlords could be banned from raising rent under radical SNP crackdown
Good evening. Landlords could be banned from raising rents for as long as five years under radical SNP plans.
Elsewhere, a record 4,644 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats in the first three months of this year, Home Office figures showed on Wednesday.
The Scottish Government and the Scottish Greens have published legislative proposals to implement long-term market controls which could give local authorities powers to create rent caps as low as 0pc. Read more about the other proposals here.
Some 338 people were detected crossing to the UK on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of arrivals so far this year to the highest since the first small boats reached the UK in 2018. It comes after last week saw a record daily high for the year, when 504 migrants arrived on Wednesday in small boats.
Israel may not be able to destroy Hamas despite over six months of intense fighting in Gaza, intelligence officials have admitted. The main objective of the Gaza invasion faces failure as international support turns against Israel, sources warned.
Evening Briefing: Today’s essential headlines
Comment and analysis
Feature of the day
Why women can handle steak and fizzy drinks better than men
Researchers have found that biological sex can play a role in how your body processes and benefits from certain foods.
Business news: Scotland faces far larger deficit than rest of UK as oil prices drop
Scotland is to face a far larger deficit than the rest of the UK amid a slump in oil prices, the Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned.
Live markets news: US accuses China of distorting net zero costs with cheap imports
Editor’s choice
Sport briefing: Today’s essential headlines
