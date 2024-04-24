Wednesday evening news briefing: Teenage girl arrested after two teachers and pupil stabbed

Good evening. A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at a secondary school in south-west Wales.



Elsewhere, five horses from the Household Cavalry have rampaged through London leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

Teenage girl arrested after two teachers and pupil stabbed

Dozens of police cars and helicopters were sent to Amman Valley School in Carmarthenshire, south-west Wales, while classrooms were put under lockdown. Follow the latest updates here.

Rampaging horses cause 40 minutes of rush-hour carnage

The animals fled from Hyde Park Barracks during their morning exercise, with injuries caused on Fleet Street and Buckingham Palace Road. Marcus Armytage explains why even highly trained horses can bolt.

Three arrested after migrant deaths in Channel

Three men have been arrested after the deaths of five migrants, including a seven-year-old child, in the Channel on Tuesday. The men – two Sudanese nationals aged 22 and 19 and a South Sudan national aged 22 – were arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and entering the UK illegally.

World | At least seven Russian officers have been killed in a missile strike near occupied Mariupol, a Ukrainian official has claimed.

Business | Boeing slumps to £276m loss as midair blowout crisis deepens

Media | ITV boss attacks BBC for spending licence-payers’ money on Meghan Markle show Suits

Migration | More than 400 Channel migrants reached UK on day five died on overcrowded dinghy

Politics | Labour won’t make same defence spending pledge as Tories, says Emily Thornberry

Northern Ireland | Jeffrey Donaldson, ex-DUP leader, accused of rape and gross indecency with a child

Matthew Lynn | Britain faces a fate much worse than France

Madeline Grant | The authority of the police is now collapsing

Robert Clark | Don’t punish the horses for charging through London

Jeremy Warner | The West is about to make a major error in its economic war against Putin

Allison Pearson | The Rwanda Bill won’t stop people backing Reform – Tory voters have had enough

Sarah Baxter: In deepest Suffolk, I’ve found the perfect English village

Sitting amid the railwayana of Pullman’s vintage tearoom, sipping from cup-n-saucer and eating a toasted teacake, felt just about right.

Business news: TikTok ban in US edges closer as Senate passes crucial bill

President Joe Biden moved a step closer to banning TikTok in the US after the Senate passed a new law ordering its Chinese owner to sell the app or face it being blocked.

Culture | David Nicholls’s secret formula to writing a hit modern romance

Health | Why autism and ADHD self-diagnosis may be inaccurate

Discover | The 46 unsung corners of Britain

Revealed | Why Arne Slot may be the perfect fit for Liverpool

Andrew Strauss | My England team would beat the Bazballers

Charles Richardson | Premiership rugby’s uncomfortable truth

Football | Liverpool open talks to appoint Arne Slot as manager

Sam Dean | Chelsea’s indignity laid bare – even children do not want their shirts