Wednesday, Oct 9 update from the NHC: Latest on Category 1 Hurricane Leslie

The National Hurricane Center's 11 am Wednesday advisory reported that Category 1 Hurricane Leslie is 985 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands, with maximum sustained wind of 85 mph. It’s moving at 10 mph to the northwest.

"Some additional strengthening is likely today and tonight, followed by weakening through early next week." forecasters noted.

Yesterday, Leslie became a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph after intensifying from a tropical storm.

