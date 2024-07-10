Wednesday's Child Eugene waiting for forever family
LAS VEGAS — When the meaty palm of Vasil Kamotskii, a 360-pound, 34-year-old pig farmer from Siberia known as Dumpling, struck the tender cheek of the man who faced him, it sounded like a thunderclap. Dumpling didn’t appear to expend much effort — he swung lazily, the way you might bat a fly. But it was enough to send his opponent, Kamil Marusarz, a 26-year-old from Orland Park, Illinois, toppling to the ground. Referees and the medical staff onstage at the Cobalt Ballroom at the Fontainebleau H
A helicopter from the Coast Guard air station in Detroit on Saturday rescued five people who were clinging to a cooler in Lake Erie. Officials said their 22-foot boat had been swamped by a wave.
Canada's men's soccer team may be in tough against superstar Lionel Messi and top-ranked Argentina in the Copa America semifinals, but Drake is putting his money on the heavy underdogs.
Last season's play-off semi-finalists complete their roster for the 2024-25 campaign.
CALGARY — A third animal has been euthanized at the Calgary Stampede's rodeo competition.
Tennis star Rafael Nadal has posed for an incredibly rare picture with his beautiful wife Maria Francisca Perello ahead of his appearance at the Paris Olympics...
Like many others, Schauffele expected Tiger Woods at the helm.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Goals by Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez lifted top-ranked Argentina past Canada as the star-studded South American side showed its pedigree in a 2-0 win in the Copa America semifinal on Tuesday.
GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — The LPGA Tour has its fourth major of the year this week at the Amundi Evian Championship, and Lexi Thompson won’t be there.
Cooper Flagg’s poise and skill against the U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team had more than just the Internet buzzing with high praise.
Canadian legend Wayne Gretzky shares five kids with wife Janet Jones Gretzky, and they've each chosen their own paths.
The 2024 Copa America semifinals begin tomorrow. Here is each of the four teams ranked based on their championship odds.
Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. has played in exactly 400 career games and no one in MLB history has ever compiled his statistics.
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne announced that she's returning to compete for a fifth year of eligibility. She's among the most popular college athletes on TikTok and Instagram, earning millions in NIL income.
TORONTO — Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is willing to be patient with Sasha Vezenkov.
Spain have traveled back to their training base in Donaueschingen following their 2-1 victory over France in the Euro 2024 semi-finals. They did so with doubts over Alvaro Morata’s fitness, after he...
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Caleb Martin spurned a lot of money in Miami. Like, a lot, a lot — millions of dollars left on the table when he rejected the Heat's new contract offer.
In what could be a major transfer boost for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich have recently retracted their latest contract renewal offer to Alphonso Davies. According to a report from SPORT, the German clu...
LONDON (AP) — Maybe the Centre Court spectators were saluting Novak Djokovic's opponent by saying his name. Maybe they were booing Djokovic, trying to rattle him. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was sure it was the latter — and he let everyone know he was not happy about it.
NASCAR officials issued a penalty Wednesday for an on-track infraction after the checkered flag of last weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Chicago Street Course. Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota, was fined $50,000 for violating Sections 4.4.B & D: NASCAR Member Code of Conduct during Sunday’s Grant Park 165. […]