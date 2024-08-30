Week 1 of college football on WPBF 25

Latest Stories
Canadian gymnast Ellie Black wins prestigious Olympic award for viral act of kindness in Paris
The four-time Canadian Olympic legend may not have won any medals in Paris, but she certainly didn't leave the Games empty handed.
- The Canadian Press
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed when bicycles hit by car on eve of sister's wedding
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother were killed on the eve of their sister’s wedding when they were hit by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey, police said Friday.
- Kansas City Star
Kadarius Toney was cut from Chiefs. KC’s GM hinted at significant reason for that
Do Chiefs regret the Kadarius Toney trade after he was cut this week? Here’s what GM Brett Veach said.
- Yahoo News Canada
'Amazing Race Canada' Season 10: Eliminated father-son team Amari and Michael Linklater have emotional ending
Michael Linklater and his son Amari Linklater made it through the most scrappy leg of The Amazing Race Canada Season 10 before being eliminated.
- Yahoo Sports
Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew Gaudreau killed by alleged drunk driver while biking
Gaudreau played 763 NHL games with the Flames and Blue Jackets.
- USA TODAY Sports
Winners and losers of the Brandon Aiyuk contract extension
Brandon Aiyuk's contract stalemate with the 49ers is over. It's time to sift through the winners and losers of the deal.
- People
Travis Kelce and Christian McCaffrey Team Up for New Lowe's Commercial: Watch the Unreleased Ad (Exclusive)
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and San Francisco 49ers running back, who faced off in the 2024 Super Bowl, are now playing for the same "home team"
- Yahoo News Canada
Humboldt bus crash survivor Jacob Wassermann turns tragedy into triumph with Paralympics debut
The former goalie, who was paralyzed in the accident, has had a meteoric rise in rowing. On Friday, he made his inspirational Paralympic debut
- FTW Outdoors
Caitlin Clark completed an absolutely unbelievable fast-break crosscourt assist to Lexie Hull
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark is one of the best passers of her generation, as she showed off on this absolutely unreal assist to Fever teammate Lexie Hull. As her team played at home on Wednesday night against the Connecticut Sun,
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL, owners are forcing Tom Brady into his first difficult call
The NFL has imposed a list of restrictions on Tom Brady as a broadcaster due to his efforts to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.
- Fashionista
Great Outfits in Fashion History: Anna Kournikova's Y2K Denim-Print Dior Dress
If only this John Galliano-era trompe l'oeil look made an appearance in "Challengers."
- USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy Football 2024: 5 players to avoid in your drafts at all costs
Busts can destroy your fantasy football season. Here are five players to avoid when drafting this year.
- CNN
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother killed in New Jersey crash on the eve of their sister’s wedding
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were fatally struck by an SUV while riding bikes on a New Jersey roadway, officials said. The tragedy came on the eve of their sister’s wedding.
- USA TODAY Sports
2024 fantasy football: Bold picks for every position
Wondering who the 2024 fantasy football league-winners will be? Here are some bold projections to help with your picks and rankings.
- The Hockey News - Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senator Superstar Reportedly Switches Agents, Gets Hooked by Claude Lemieux
The former NHL super pest has been a player agent with 4sports Hockey for the past ten years and, according to PuckPedia, he just landed a big one in Senators star Tim Stutzle.
- MMA Junkie
Daniel Cormier: Mike Tyson knocking out Jake Paul would be an 'all-time backfire'
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier isn't sure if Jake Paul's career will recover if he loses to Mike Tyson. Paul (10-1) meets the 58-year-old boxing legend Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. "The Problem Child" is coming off a sixth-round stoppage win of Mike Perry
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Former Flyers Forward Signs With Senators
This former Philadelphia Flyers forward has found his new home.
- The Canadian Press
Scottie Scheffler takes giant leap toward $25 million FedEx Cup prize
ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler started the Tour Championship with a two-shot lead based on his dominant season. And then he looked dominant as ever Thursday, posting the best round at 6-under 65 to build a seven-shot lead and take a huge step toward the FedEx Cup title.
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL's highest-paid RBs: See full list of 2024 running back salary rankings
Despite a host of free-agent running backs this past offseason, Christian McCaffrey remains the NFL's highest-paid player at the position.
- Yahoo Sports
Deshaun Watson to carry $73 million cap hit for 2025 and 2026 after Browns restructure contract again
Deshaun Watson's contract is an achievement in franchise self-destruction.