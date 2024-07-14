WEEK 11 OF BOWMAN GRAY RACING

Latest Stories
John Hunt left 'devastated' after tragic murder of wife and children in heartbreaking statement
John Hunt has issued a statement following the murder of his wife and two daughters in a crossbow attack. Carol, 61, Hannah, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, were killed at their home in Bushey, near Watford, on Tuesday 9 July.
- Yahoo Sports
Jerry Rice confronts reporters at celebrity golf tournament, threatening violence against them
Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice had a bizarre confrontation with reporters at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.
- BANG Showbiz
Travis Kelce leaves female spectator’s head bloodied after hitting her with ball at celeb golf tournament
While competing in the star-studded American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Travis Kelce left a female spectator’s head bloodied when he struck her with a ball – after hitting a man on the arm with another when he teed off.
- The Canadian Press
Phillies release utility player Whit Merrifield, recall Weston Wilson from Triple-A
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have released utility player Whit Merrifield and recalled Weston Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Mackenzie Hughes penalized two shots Saturday for showing up late to Scottish Open tee time
Not sure if jet lag can be an excuse.
- OneFootball
📸 Canada's Ismaël Koné nets stunning acrobatic strike against Uruguay
More Copa América action continues on Saturday as Canada and Uruguay fight for third place.The South Americans opened the scoring when Rodrigo Bentancur swivelled in the box after a corner and roofed...
- People
Harrison Butker Reacts to Serena Williams Calling Him Out: 'Sports Are Supposed to Be the Great Unifier'
The NFL player responded to a dig the tennis icon made about his controversial views at the 2024 ESPY Awards
- USA TODAY Sports
2024 Copa America: How to watch Canada vs. Uruguay third-place match
The 2024 Copa America third-place matchup is set. Here's how to watch Canada vs. Uruguay.
- Town & Country
Princess Anne Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Being Hospitalized With Head Injuries
The Princess Royal attended the Riding for the Disabled Association’s national championships.
- NextShark
Chinese Canadian NBA draftee emerges as Rookie of the Year favorite
The Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Edey is now the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year after a stellar summer league debut on Monday. The 22-year-old center, who played college basketball for Purdue University, impressed with a 14-point, 15-rebound performance, including a game-tying buzzer-beater against the Jazz. Quick rise: Edey, initially a long shot at +2,000 odds after being picked 9th in last month's NBA draft, is now at +600 at DraftKings, FanDuel and ESPN Bet as of Wednesday.
- The Canadian Press
Argentina charges 2 visiting French rugby players in a harrowing case of alleged sexual assault
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Prosecutors charged two French rugby players with aggravated sexual assault Friday, the latest development in the case of a woman who said she was repeatedly raped by the athletes after they took her to their hotel room and prevented her from leaving.
- The Canadian Press
Destination Paris: Tara Davis-Woodhall and husband Hunter focus on small stuff in chase for gold
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Tara Davis-Woodhall preheats the oven, then heads to the back of the house while her husband, Hunter, pulls out the cutting board and methodically slices the sweet potatoes that will be the star of the show for this afternoon’s lunch.
- People
Pippa Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Sister Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis with Wimbledon Outing
The Princess of Wales' sister stepped out for the iconic tennis event alongside her husband
- MMA Junkie
UFC on ESPN 59 video: Tracy Cortez sheds tears, clenches hair on scale after close shave
The main event for the UFC's return to Denver is official but not without a dramatic scene on the scale from Tracy Cortez.
- People
Travis Kelce Says ‘Taylor, This Is for You' as He Takes Home Karaoke Award After Belting Out Whitesnake
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed off his vocal skills at a karaoke competition during the American Century Championship charity golf tournament
- People
Taylor Swift Sweetly Responds to Travis Kelce Being Named No.1 NFL Tight End
The singer showed love to the Kansas City Chiefs player after ranking top in the NFL on Instagram
- BBC
'Nobody will believe I won Wimbledon - I still can't'
As Barbora Krejcikova stood with the Venus Rosewater Dish in her hands, there was one thing she could not stop saying - "it is just unbelievable".
- The Canadian Press
Yamal and Spain meet England in the Euro 2024 final. It's the best team against the most resilient
BERLIN (AP) — One is the best team in the tournament, on the brink potentially of a new era of success because of a teenage wonderkid, an outstanding midfield and a tweak in philosophy.
- HuffPost
Jason Kelce Mocks Travis' Big Ego As Venus Williams Unpacks Sibling Rivalries At ESPYs
The former NFL player poked fun at the Kansas City Chiefs star with a clever reply to the tennis great.
- USA TODAY Sports
