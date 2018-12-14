Shop the Hottest Sneakers Out Now
From Jordan, Adidas, Puma, Reebok, and more.
Depending on the holiday you celebrate, shopping days are either quickly waning or already behind us, so there's only one thing left to do: treat yourself! There are plenty of good options to pick up this weekend, starting with a crystalline pair of Puma Suedes-just the right shimmer for the holidays. Those are quickly followed by a pair of Spider-Man-inspired Jordans, a whole mess of releases benefiting a children's hospital, and yet another Yeezy release. Don't miss one of our favorite understated Jordans of all times on the 15th, and watch as the weekend wraps up with a trio of very different (but impactful) collaborations from Adidas, Reebok, and Nike.