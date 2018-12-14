Shop the Hottest Sneakers Out Now

Depending on the holiday you celebrate, shopping days are either quickly waning or already behind us, so there's only one thing left to do: treat yourself! There are plenty of good options to pick up this weekend, starting with a crystalline pair of Puma Suedes-just the right shimmer for the holidays. Those are quickly followed by a pair of Spider-Man-inspired Jordans, a whole mess of releases benefiting a children's hospital, and yet another Yeezy release. Don't miss one of our favorite understated Jordans of all times on the 15th, and watch as the weekend wraps up with a trio of very different (but impactful) collaborations from Adidas, Reebok, and Nike.