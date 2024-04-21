NEW OF THE WEEK: Kelly Clarkson's ex fights back against lawsuit

Cover Media

The American Idol winner's ex is now requesting the case be dismissed. Clarkson alleged in a lawsuit last month that she should be awarded more than the $2.6 million (£2 million) that the California Labor Commissioner's Office ruled Blackstock owed her. According to court documents obtained by People magazine, Blackstock and his management firm, Starstruck Management, deny "each and every allegation" raised by the pop superstar. Blackstock and his legal team argue that the lawsuit should be dismissed. "(Clarkson's) complaint fails to state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action against Starstruck, and is, therefore,..."

Latest Stories

  • Heavy Oil From Trudeau’s New Pipeline Is Headed for California

    (Bloomberg) -- Valero Energy Corp. and Chevron Corp. are buying oil shipped through Canada’s newly expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline system for their California refineries, according to people familiar with the shipments, a sign that US West Coast may become a significant market for oil-sands crude.Most Read from BloombergTikTok Set to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseTikTok Divest-or-Ban Bill Expected to Become US Law in DaysUS House Pa

  • 15 Countries with the Largest Proven Oil Reserves in the World

    In this article, we are going to discuss the 15 countries with the largest proven oil reserves in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global oil and gas market, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global oil sector, and the steps taken by major oil companies to achieve net […]

  • Tim Hortons says proposed Roll Up to Win class action suit has no merit

    Tim Hortons says there's no merit to a proposed class action lawsuit regarding emails it sent out in error to participants in its popular Roll Up to Win promotion. LPC Avocat Inc. has launched a proposed class action suit, claiming about 500,000 customers received an email on April 17 saying they had won a boat through Roll up to Win. The law firm says the boat is worth about $64,000. The proposed lawsuit, which has yet to be certified, claims the defendants are owed the boat as well as damages.

  • The Sun's publisher loses bid to delay trial over Prince Harry's phone hacking claims

    The Sun newspaper's publisher has lost a bid to push back a possible full High Court trial in relation to unlawful information gathering claims.

  • Oil price eases as Iran downplays attack

    Oil prices eased after Iran said a missile strike from Israel did little damage.

  • China's highflying EV industry is going global. Why that has Tesla and other carmakers worried

    A flood of cheap Chinese electric car exports has raised the specter of another trade war with the U.S. And it has Tesla worried.

  • Analysis-China's steel sector has bigger worries than Biden tariff hike

    U.S. President Joe Biden's push to triple tariffs on Chinese steel imports strikes a mostly symbolic blow on an industry facing bigger concerns over faltering local demand and threats of even stronger blowback against China's surging exports. The state-backed China Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute (MPI) forecasts a 1.7% drop in China's steel demand this year, following a 3.3% decline in 2023. While China's steel exports last year climbed more than a third to their highest since 2016 at 90.26 million metric tons, about 9% of its total crude steel output, just 598,000 tons of the shipments went to the United States.

  • IMF Sees OPEC+ Oil Output Lift From July in Saudi Economic Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund expects OPEC and its partners to start increasing oil output gradually from July, a transition that’s set to catapult Saudi Arabia back into the ranks of the world’s fastest-growing economies next year. Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on Iran‘Mag Seven’ Get Crush

  • 40% of Workers Forced Into Early Retirement: How to Stay Ahead of the Curve

    How would you handle early retirement? Instead of having years of investment and growth left, what if you had to start living on your retirement accounts tomorrow? More importantly, what if you had no choice in the matter? A financial advisor can help you prepare for life’s curveballs, including forced retirement. Find a fiduciary advisor […] The post Study Says 40% of Workers Forced Into Early Retirement: Here’s How to Stay Ahead of the Curve appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Here's Why Shareholders May Want To Be Cautious With Increasing TreeHouse Foods, Inc.'s (NYSE:THS) CEO Pay Packet

    Key Insights TreeHouse Foods' Annual General Meeting to take place on 25th of April Salary of US$1.09m is part of CEO...

  • Redstone’s Dilemma: Give Paramount Investors a Vote or Not?

    (Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global’s controlling shareholder Shari Redstone has a tough decision looming: whether to let other stockholders have a say if she agrees to sell her family’s holdings to producer David Ellison and merge the film and TV giant with his Skydance Media.Most Read from BloombergTikTok Set to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseTikTok Divest-or-Ban Bill Expected to Become US Law in DaysUS House Passes $95 Billion in Aid t

  • Factbox-EU probes on Chinese subsidies and imports

    The EU has also launched several investigations into whether Chinese clean tech producers are dumping subsidised goods on its market and whether Chinese-owned companies unfairly benefit from subsidies while operating inside the EU. The European Commission, which is carrying out the investigations, says its aim is to prevent unfair competition and market distortion. The EU could launch a probe into China's procurement of medical devices as early as mid-April, Bloomberg News reported on April 15, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • 25 States With the Highest Gas Prices

    In this article, we are going to discuss the 25 states with the highest gas prices. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global oil and gas market, the reason why gas is cheaper in America in comparison to other developed countries, and the total refining capacity of the United States, and go directly […]

  • Province calls Gate Gourmet, striking airline catering workers back to bargaining

    Ontario mediators have called striking airline catering workers back to the table for talks with employer Gate Gourmet, Teamsters Canada said Friday. About 800 food service staff at Toronto's Pearson airport went on strike Tuesday, leaving thousands of passengers without meals this week. The workers cook, package and deliver food and beverages to planes for service on board, with Air Canada and WestJet having to limit meal offerings after the job action. Air Canada acknowledged that some long-ha

  • Streaming: Are consumers fed up with subscription costs yet?

    Streaming services have raised subscriptions costs in recent years with a potential for prices to keep increasing down the line. With inflation making its way through consumer goods and services, how are consumers feeling about these price increases? Will they continue to opt in to select services or should streaming companies like Amazon Prime Video (AMZN) be worried? D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University Associate Dean of Research and Professor of Marketing Koen Pauwels joins Wealth! to give insight into how consumers are reacting to rising subscription costs from streaming providers. &nbsp;"If you're the kind of consumer who is relatively price insensitive and you don't want to be bothered with ads and you want all of your shows to be on one kind of data provider so you don't have to lose the time to figure out which show is where, then you're going to settle [and] select for this ad-free tier," Pauwels points out, "which also means that Netflix (NFLX) can continue raising prices on that one because their pool of consumers choosing for this non-ad service is going to be more restricted, more selective who don't care about prices that much." For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth! This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

  • Peter Murrell: What might happen next in the SNP embezzlement probe?

    BBC Scotland News examines what could happen next after the husband of Nicola Sturgeon was re-arrested on Thursday.

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)?

    Chartwell Retirement Residences ( TSE:CSH.UN ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share...

  • Natural Gas Is Cheap. Why Electricity Isn’t.

    A variety of factors—from power-hungry data centers to utilities spending to move toward cleaner sources of power—contribute to high electricity bills. And natural gas won’t stay this low forever.

  • Samsung tells its executives to work a 6-day week to ‘inject a sense of crisis’ after posting its worst financial year in over a decade

    At Samsung, a five-day workweek apparently isn’t enough to get the job done. Now its executives will have to work weekends too.

  • The retirement gender gap is so large, women have less savings in the best markets than men do in the worst

    After a bear market, men’s retirement assets would have a median value of $199,400, while women would have $184,600 after a bull market.