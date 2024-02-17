Week in pictures: 10-16 February 2024

A selection of striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Lupita Nyong'o on the red carpet at the opening gala of the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin. The Kenyan actress made history by taking over as the first black president of the festival's jury.

People stand around a crater made by a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian village of Buda-Babynetska, outside Bucha, near Kyiv.

The Viradouro samba school won Rio de Janeiro's hotly contested Carnival parade competition with its tribute to black women. Viradouro said it had wanted to honour a cobra which is considered sacred in some parts of the African country of Benin. It was aiming to highlight Brazil's historic ties with Benin, from where many of the people who were taken to Brazil as slaves came from.

Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift were the centre of attention following the Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. The game was watched by an average of 123.4 million people in the US, making it the most viewed broadcast since the 1969 Moon landing.

Members of the Miao community perform the Tiaodong, which means dance in a cave, at the Tiaodong Festival in Longli county, Guizhou Province of China.

A performer breathes fire during celebrations in Manila, Philippines, as millions of people worldwide mark Lunar New Year, one of the year's biggest events for many east and south-east Asian communities. Festivities continue for two weeks and often finish with a special lantern festival to end the period.

A tourist poses in front of snow-covered trees, known as snow monsters, on Mount Zao in Yamagata, Japan. The area is one of the few places where the right combination of snow, strong winds and low temperatures trap trees in layers of snow and ice, forming unique shapes.

People take part in a protest against living conditions and insecurity in Pamandzi on the Indian Ocean island of Mayotte. Since mid-January, "citizens' committees" have set up roadblocks around Mayotte, demanding a crackdown on immigration and the crime they say comes with it.

Members of the brotherhood of the sardine carry a coffin containing an artificial sardine in Madrid. The procession is a centuries-old Spanish tradition made famous by Francisco de Goya's painting The Burial of the Sardine.

Contestants battle for the ball at The Royal Shrovetide Football match which has been played between the villagers of Ashbourne in Derbyshire since 1667. One side is known as the Up'Ards and the other side the Down'Ards. Each team attempts to carry the ball back to their own goal to score.

