Week in pictures: 16-22 March 2024

A selection of striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Specialists clean exhibits at the Royal Air Force Museum Midlands, in Cosford, near Telford, Shropshire.

The Moon rises behind a crane at a construction site in Rome.

A papier-mache sculpture in flames during the Fallas Festival in Valencia, Spain.

Members of a dance group wait their turn to perform during the annual Shisiya Ngoma traditional dance competition in Durban, South Africa.

Nasa astronaut Tracy Dyson and Spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya, from Belarus, are seen during their spacesuit check at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, shortly before launch to the International Space Station (ISS).

The National Park Service announced it would begin to cut down about 150 cherry blossom trees in Washington DC in anticipation of the construction of an upgraded seawall to guard against flooding. High tides have already damaged some of the trees in the US capital; this one is nicknamed Stumpy.

A man takes shelter inside a metro station in Kyiv during an air raid alert during Russia's continued attack on Ukraine.

In Rome, members of a Roman historical society take part in a re-enactment of the Ides of March, the date on which Julius Caesar was assassinated in 44 BC.

Actor William Shatner, best known for playing Captain Kirk in Star Trek, attends the Los Angeles premiere of You Can Call Me Bill, a film that explores his life, at the Culver Theater.

A mural painted by street artist Banksy appeared in Finsbury Park in north London.

