Week in pictures: 27 April - 3 May 2024

A selection of striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Workers hang Eugene Delacroix's painting Liberty Guiding the People, marking its return to the Louvre Museum in Paris, after restoration [Abdullah Firas/ABACA/REX/Shutterstock]

A soldier prepares for the oath of the Pontifical Swiss Guard in Vatican City, Italy. The swearing-in ceremony for 34 Vatican Swiss Guards is scheduled for 6 May in the San Damaso courtyard [Antonelli/agf/REX/Shutterstock]

A hydroelectric dam collapsed in southern Brazil after days of heavy rains that triggered massive flooding, killing more than 30 people. At least 500,000 people are without power across the state of Rio Grande do Sul. A drone view shows houses in the flooded area next to the Taquari River, in the city of Encantado [GUSTAVO GHISLENI/AFP]

Palestinians move between damaged buildings in the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis. Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas have been at war since early October [AFP]

Hundreds of law enforcement officers in riot gear moved onto University of California's (UCLA) main campus and cleared its pro-Palestinian camp. Police have detained more than 2,000 people in the US in the past fortnight, at college rallies and protest camps [Mike Blake/Reuters]

A Kenyan girl next to a damaged car in an area heavily affected by torrential rains and flash floods in the village of Kamuchiri, near Mai Mahiu. At least 45 people died when a dam burst its banks in the Rift Valley [LUIS TATO/AFP]

An eruption from Mount Ruang volcano is seen from Tagulandang island in Sitaro, North Sulawesi, Indonesia [AFP]

Ballots are emptied out for sorting at the count centre in Blackpool. Labour won the Blackpool South by-election and councils across England, on a bad night for the Conservatives [OLI SCARFF/AFP]

Primary school students play football at a fitness centre in Jiaxing, in China's Zhejiang Province [Shi Jiamin/VCG via Getty Images]

A church spire protrudes from Reschensee (Lake Resia), which has been drained, during construction of an alpine road in Italy. The lake, located in the German-speaking region of South Tyrol, is a reservoir formed from the construction of a nearby dam in the 1950s, which submerged the village of Graun. [Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images]

