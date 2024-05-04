Week in pictures: 27 April - 3 May 2024
A selection of striking news photographs taken around the world this week.
All photos subject to copyright
A selection of striking news photographs taken around the world this week.
All photos subject to copyright
Alana Regnier says her family is reeling after thousands of dollars were stolen from their bank account.Regnier, who is originally from Unity, Sask., has been living in Calgary with her husband Caleb and two young children. Their dream is to one day own a house of their own.She said she made the difficult decision to go back to work part-time after the birth of her second child. Regnier said she was able to put in about 600 hours of work with a non-profit and managed to save about $10,000 to go
The wife of a California doctor accused of deliberately driving a car off a cliff with his family inside has begged prosecutors to drop the charges against him, according to US media reports. Dharmesh Patel, 42, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder. Patel, a radiologist, was driving his white 2021 Tesla Model Y along the Pacific Coast Highway south of San Francisco, when it plunged several hundred feet off the cliff at Devil's Slide.
New details are emerging about the victims of Monday night’s deadly collision on Highway 401 after a wrong-way police pursuit. As Catherine McDonald reports, Global News has also obtained new video of the police pursuit through the streets of Durham Region.
U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez was reprimanded for judicial misconduct after he ordered the daughter of a criminal defendant handcuffed in court in what some witnesses described as a 'scared straight' tactic.
The male friend was arrested after DNA tests.
On April 1, a 5-year-old Michigan boy was fatally shot at his grandparents' home
Coronation Street’s Nicky Wheatley is set to pursue a new clue in the mystery surrounding Lauren Bolton’s disappearance.
A school bus aide shown on surveillance video hitting a nonverbal autistic boy has been charged with 10 more counts of abuse involving two children, prosecutors said Friday. Kiarra Jones, 29, was arrested last month and initially charged with one felony count of third-degree assault on an at risk person. Eight additional charges of third-degree assault on an at-risk person and two misdemeanor counts of child abuse have been filed against her, Eric Ross, a spokesperson for 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner said.
Canadian police have arrested members of an alleged hit squad investigators say they believe was tasked by the government of India with killing prominent Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, B.C., last June, CBC News has learned.
Parkland student who slapped teacher to be tried as an adult, filmed incident was not the first
A prominent surgeon in Gaza has died in an Israeli prison after being held for more than four months, according to Palestinian prisoners’ groups, which decried his death as part of a “systematic targeting” of health care workers.
Fentanyl, methamphetamine and xylazine were found in his system, the medical examiner said.
Fraudsters in the U.S. swindled funds that were supposed to buy 12 million face masks for Canadians in the frantic early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new criminal indictment alleges. American authorities this week arrested two residents of New York state, charging them with wire fraud in an alleged $8.2-million US scam. Jonathan Cannon and Julie Dotton are accused of devising a scheme in which they falsely promised millions of masks to a Canadian company that was supplying two provinces. "Th
If convicted, the 77-year-old New Jersey resident could face up to 20 years in prison, feds say.
York police have charged one man and are looking for another, after an officer was hit by a driver during an auto-theft investigation.Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers found two allegedly stolen vehicles near Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive in Toronto, according to a news release issued by York Regional Police Friday. Along with the force's canine unit, the officers tried to arrest the suspects, catching one after a short foot chase, police said. Another suspect got into a vehicle
A fifth body has been found after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in Baltimore on March 26
King Charles and other senior British royals are to relinquish patronages of almost 200 charities and organisations after a review of their association with more than 1,000 groups, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. The review was launched following the death of Queen Elizabeth to examine all the charities and bodies to which she, Charles and his wife Queen Camilla were connected, either as a president or patron. Elizabeth was patron of 492 organisations, while Charles was affiliated to 441 and Camilla 100.
The teenager ran to the front desk to call police after allegedly being brought to a motel and sexually assaulted. He was booked into an Horry County jail.
“They could easily just gave up (the) cold case, and be like, ‘eh, we can’t do anything, we’re done.’ DEA could have. The officer could have been like, ‘I’m not going down this road anymore.’ But they did this for Olivia and for — part of me says — me.”
Heavenly Faith Garfield and the victim, also 21, had reportedly been discussing the suicide pact for several weeks prior to the shooting on April 30