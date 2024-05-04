Week in pictures: 27 April - 3 May 2024

A selection of striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Workers hang Eugene Delacroix's painting "Liberty Guiding the People" marking its return at the Louvre Museum in Paris on April 30, 2024.
Workers hang Eugene Delacroix's painting Liberty Guiding the People, marking its return to the Louvre Museum in Paris, after restoration [Abdullah Firas/ABACA/REX/Shutterstock]
A soldier prepares for the oath of the Pontifical Swiss Guard in the Swiss Guard barracks in Vatican City, on April 30, 2024.
A soldier prepares for the oath of the Pontifical Swiss Guard in Vatican City, Italy. The swearing-in ceremony for 34 Vatican Swiss Guards is scheduled for 6 May in the San Damaso courtyard [Antonelli/agf/REX/Shutterstock]
An aerial view shows flooded areas in Encantado city, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, on May 1, 2024.
A hydroelectric dam collapsed in southern Brazil after days of heavy rains that triggered massive flooding, killing more than 30 people. At least 500,000 people are without power across the state of Rio Grande do Sul. A drone view shows houses in the flooded area next to the Taquari River, in the city of Encantado [GUSTAVO GHISLENI/AFP]
Palestinians walk between damaged buildings in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 2, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement.
Palestinians move between damaged buildings in the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis. Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas have been at war since early October [AFP]
Law enforcement officers detain a protester at the University of California in Los Angeles, during a pro-Palestinian protest, USA, May 2 2024.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers in riot gear moved onto University of California's (UCLA) main campus and cleared its pro-Palestinian camp. Police have detained more than 2,000 people in the US in the past fortnight, at college rallies and protest camps [Mike Blake/Reuters]
A girl looks on next to a damaged car buried in mud in an area heavily affected by torrential rains and flash floods in the village of Kamuchiri, near Mai Mahiu, on April 29, 2024.
A Kenyan girl next to a damaged car in an area heavily affected by torrential rains and flash floods in the village of Kamuchiri, near Mai Mahiu. At least 45 people died when a dam burst its banks in the Rift Valley [LUIS TATO/AFP]
An eruption from Mount Ruang volcano is seen from Tagulandang island in Sitaro, North Sulawesi, on April 30, 2024.
An eruption from Mount Ruang volcano is seen from Tagulandang island in Sitaro, North Sulawesi, Indonesia [AFP]
Ballots are emptied out for sorting at the count centre in Blackpool, north-west England on May 2, 2024, during the Blackpool South by-election.
Ballots are emptied out for sorting at the count centre in Blackpool. Labour won the Blackpool South by-election and councils across England, on a bad night for the Conservatives [OLI SCARFF/AFP]
Primary school students play football at a fitness centre on April 27, 2024 in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province of China.
Primary school students play football at a fitness centre in Jiaxing, in China's Zhejiang Province [Shi Jiamin/VCG via Getty Images]
The church spire of the submerged village of Graun protrudes from the Reschensee lake, which has been nearly completely drained, during construction work of a new alpine road on April 29, 2024 near Resia, Italy.
A church spire protrudes from Reschensee (Lake Resia), which has been drained, during construction of an alpine road in Italy. The lake, located in the German-speaking region of South Tyrol, is a reservoir formed from the construction of a nearby dam in the 1950s, which submerged the village of Graun. [Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images]

All photos subject to copyright

