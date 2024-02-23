A week of rest did Kansas basketball well, says one of the Jayhawks’ top players

Kansas forward KJ Adams isn’t taking KU basketball’s week off between games for granted.

As No. 9 Kansas (20-6, 8-5 Big 12) prepares to return to action vs. Texas on Saturday, Adams and his teammates have taken full advantage of the extra rest that comes without a midweek game.

“It’s been a good week off for a lot of people because we get to have lot of stuff done and just have a lot of rest,” Adams said. “Health-wise, I think we’re doing pretty good.”

KU players like Kevin McCullar (bone bruise) and Hunter Dickinson (knee bruise) desperately needed the rest as they rehab their lingering injuries. McCullar’s playing status is uncertain for Saturday, with coach Bill Self saying Thursday’s practice would likely determine whether he plays.

Even the high-flying Adams is feeling rejuvenated with the week between games. He’s spent the week indulging in multiple ice baths, stretching and focusing on game prep.

“I feel more refreshed,” Adams said. “I feel like I have my legs back a little bit. I know the guys feel the same way. I think everybody’s pretty back and just ready for this game against Texas.”

Getting his legs back will be critical for Adams, who’s looked a little less energetic than his usual self.

While rebounding isn’t Adams’ strong suit (he averages 4.5 rebounds per game), he’s looked a little lackluster in that area due to his tired legs. The last time he had more than four rebounds was against Iowa State on Jan. 27.

The Jayhawks’ quasi bye week comes at a perfect time for Kansas, with the Big 12 race heating up.

The Jayhawks’ game against UT marks the first of their last five regular-season games. It’s a pivotal stretch for Kansas, which is tied for third place in the Big 12 with Baylor and Texas Tech.

Still, Adams and his teammates are taking things one game at a time.

“It’s always a point of emphasis, but right now, I don’t think we are really looking at it too much,” Adams said of the conference race. It’s definitely in the back of our minds. ... In this crazy conference, anything can really happen.”

For the Jayhawks, it’s all about building momentum after a big road win against Oklahoma.

“We would like to win every game that we play — every game right now is getting bigger and bigger,” Adams said. “So we’ve definitely got to look ahead for this game and focus on the next game.”