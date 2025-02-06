Week of Snowy Weather Grips Washington

Northwest Washington was under a winter weather advisory on Thursday, February 6, as snow continued to fall in the area.

Footage taken by X user @terp_king710 shows “very heavy snowfall” in East Bremerton, Washington, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“This is absolutely beautiful!” the poster wrote.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Bremerton accumulated between 2 and 2.6 inches of snow as of Thursday morning.

The NWS warned that snow was expected to continue falling across northwest Washington in the afternoon.

Parts of northwest Washington have seen snow every day since January 30, according to NWS data. Credit: @terp_king710 via Storyful