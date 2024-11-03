'Weekend Update': Michael Che Spots X-Rated Reason Why Trump Wants To Be President Again

'Weekend Update': Michael Che Spots X-Rated Reason Why Trump Wants To Be President Again

“Weekend Update” host Michael Che said he’s been trying to figure out why Donald Trump “even wants to be president” again before finding a reason in the GOP nominee’s bizarre act with a microphone stand on Friday.

“He’s like 80 years old, his brain is mush, somebody tried to kill him twice and yet he’s in a garbage truck trying to like Wisconsin? What’s in it for the guy?” said Che during the “SNL” news segment this weekend.

“But then I realized if he doesn’t win this race, he could go to jail. Like literally, his sentencing is coming up right after the election. That’s why he’s blowing that microphone. He’s trying to suck his way to freedom.”

Che and co-host Colin Jost mocked the GOP nominee after he experienced apparent technical difficulties at a campaign rally in Wisconsin and used the issues to criticize the height of microphone stands.

Trump then went up to the microphone stand on his lectern and bobbed his head up and down in a move that manydescribed as mimicking oral sex.

Jost, earlier in the segment, reacted to a clip of Trump’s wild act.

“Dude. Even more embarrassing, the microphone immediately tapped him on the back of the head,” Jost quipped.

You can watch more clips from “Weekend Update” below.

Related...