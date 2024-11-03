‘Weekend Update’ Mocks Trump’s X-Rated Microphone Motion, ‘Island of Garbage’ Backlash

The last “Weekend Update” segment before the 2024 election had plenty of fresh material to work with given the latest shocking incident from GOP candidate Donald Trump at one of his rallies.

“Saturday Night Live” didn’t hold back in spoofing an hours-old controversy. Trump appeared to ahve simulated an oral sex motion with his microphone as he struggled with audio problems at his rally in Milwaukee. “Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che put it bluntly, noting that Trump appears to be getting more erratic as the end of the campaign road nears. A loss for Trump will mean he has to face a number of legal battles that will be on hold if he is elected.

“That’s why he’s blowing that microphone. He’s trying to suck his way to freedom,” Che said.

“Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost made mention of the other disturbing incident during Trump’s Oct. 27 rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe delivered a racist joke that jabbed at Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage.” The comment ignited immediate outrage, particularly among Latino voters that Trump needs to sway to win the ultra-tight race.

Jost nodded to his roots on New York’s Staten Island to make his point.

“I take offense to that as someone who actually grew up on an island of garbage,” he joked.

