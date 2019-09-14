Weekend RBC Training Ground finals could be first step to the Olympics for this Whitby teen

Kya Gordon has always dreamed of competing in the Olympics and this weekend could be the next big step towards making it happen, but she still doesn't know what sport she might specialize in.

She loves sports and has played many of them. The problem, if you could call it that, is that she excels at all of them.

Softball, volleyball, track, you name it, she's a standout.

This weekend, the 15-year-old from Whitby, Ont., east of Toronto, is one of 100 promising Canadian athletes headed to Calgary to be put under a microscope for the RBC Training Ground finals. They'll compete in a range of activities that test overall athletic ability, measuring speed, power, strength and endurance under the watchful eye of scouts from eight different national sporting organizations.

"It's such a dream come true," she said, noting she'll be one of the youngest people there, since the competition was open to people 14 to 25.

"It's an opportunity I just want to grab and even though I'm a little bit nervous, I'm more excited."

She and the others scored the highest in athletic testing out of nearly 2,000 young people from across the country. Based on their performance this weekend, up to 30 of them will receive funding and resources, and will be pegged as "Future Olympians," possibly in a sport they've never even played before.

With the range of sports she plays, including out-of-town tournaments, it's getting expensive, so being chosen would be a relief for her family.

"My parents have always been looking at money as a consideration for sports I'm going to play," she explained, adding that she started softball when soccer started to get too pricey.

"Money can be a struggle sometimes for everyone," said the Grade 10 student, who recently started a part-time job at McDonald's.

"It's an amazing opportunity that they give kids to get to go to this training ground and show what they can do."

She had a top sprinting coach help her prepare for this weekend.

