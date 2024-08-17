Weekend severe storm risk moves into Ontario, large hail possible

We could be in for a rumbly weekend across much of Ontario as a risk for thunderstorms pops up Saturday and Sunday.

Some communities will have to look out for hail, heavy rain, and gusty winds as these storms move through the region.

Keep an eye on the radar and look out for watches and warnings that may be issued in your area.

DON’T MISS: Another weekend upset with disruptive rainy weather in southern Ontario

Saturday storm risk into the Greater Toronto Area

Forecasters are tracking a low-pressure system moseying across the Great Lakes region to start the weekend. This low will trigger a risk for thunderstorms throughout much of southern and northeastern Ontario.

Ontario storm energy Saturday

Not everyone will see a thunderstorm on Saturday, but the threat is there with the combination of lift from the approaching system and instability amid the warmer airmass parked over the region.

The greatest level of instability will fall across southwestern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area, lending these areas a potential for severe thunderstorms on Saturday. This risk includes Toronto, Hamilton, London, and Sarnia.

RELATED: Peas, walnuts and golf balls: here’s what hailstone size means for damage

Ontario storm risk Saturday

Saturday’s strongest thunderstorms could produce large hail, heavy rainfall, and strong wind gusts. Given the energy levels we’ll see over the region, some of the hail could reach toonie size, which is more than enough to cause damage to homes and vehicles.

While we don’t have as much atmospheric moisture as we did during significant flood events earlier this summer, the slow-moving nature of some downpours could lead to a localized flooding threat.

Storms shift toward Ottawa by Sunday

We’ll see a risk for thunderstorms continue into Sunday, with the potential for severe storms shifting farther into eastern Ontario.

Ontario storm risk Sunday

A widespread chance for pop-up thunderstorms will exist once again on Sunday. The potential for severe storms will creep into eastern Ontario, covering the National Capital Region.

Any of Sunday’s stronger storms could produce large hail, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds.

However, there is some uncertainty whether or not the instability will remain south of the border or if it’ll creep into the Ottawa Valley. There’s also a non-zero chance that some of the storms may rotate with moderate instability and a bit more spin in the atmosphere.

Remain alert for watches and warnings issued in your area as you run errands and head out this weekend.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on your forecast across Ontario.

WATCH: Nickel, golf ball, baseball; what these hail sizes mean for damage

Click here to view the video