Millions face 'particularly dangerous' tornado threat amid deadly severe weather outbreak in South

JACKSON, Miss. — A dangerous and now deadly severe weather outbreak is threatening millions in the South on Saturday, coming just hours after multiple tornadoes have already caused rounds of damage in southeastern Texas. One person died as one of those tornadoes swept through Texas' Brazoria County, south of Houston, according to Manvel Mayor Dan Davis.

Of greatest concern is the threat of violent, long-track tornadoes across much of Louisiana and Mississippi from Saturday evening into Saturday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Tornado Watch that covers nearly 2.4 million people from eastern Texas through central Louisiana and into western Mississippi through 9 p.m. CT. Additional Tornado Watches may be needed farther east later in the day.

The NWS warns of "numerous strong tornadoes" expected, as well as widespread wind gusts to 80 mph and hail stones up to 2 inches in diameter.

A Level 4 severe weather zone has been outlined for Saturday and includes parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. A Level 3 zone stretches from Texas to Florida.

"This just has a classic tornado day feel to it," FOX Weather Storm Tracker Brandon Copic said from southern Mississippi early Saturday afternoon. "You can just feel it in the air with how the environment is. And it was definitely an eerie feeling this morning and the amount of sunshine we’ve seen – the breaks in the clouds are definitely very concerning."

Large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes are likely with any severe storms that develop from late Saturday morning into Saturday night. Some strong tornadoes, meaning Ef-2 or higher, are also possible. However, forecasters are concerned that some tornadoes could be even stronger.

"These discreet supercells out ahead of this line that will be developing across East Texas into the afternoon, that's going to pose the risk for strong tornadoes, and not just EF-2," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar. "We could see … several long-track, EF-3 or greater tornadoes."

People living in these zones should review their tornado safety plans and ensure they have a reliable way to receive weather alerts. Download the FOX Weather app to get alerts based on your location and a 3D radar that lets you track storms.

Multiple tornadoes again struck in southeastern Texas on the outskirts of Houston Saturday morning, causing significant damage.

Drone video showed several buildings suffering damage in Porter Heights north of Houston.

Spotters reported multiple mobile homes were hit, and the twister caused significant damage to a brick home and the East Montgomery Fire Department building, according to the National Weather Service office in Houston.

An image taken near the Houston suburb of Katy showed a funnel hovering above the ground. Spotters reported damage to a mobile home park near Noel Lane.

Other reports of tornadoes came in near the towns of Cypress and Liverpool. Multiple homes suffered damage between Alvin and Liverpool, NWS Houston reported.

A tornado was also reported Saturday morning near Oretta, Louisiana, where officials said the twister was captured on video.

Saturday's tornadoes came just 48 hours after five tornadoes swept through the Houston area.

The dangerous storms will march east by Sunday, with the worst weather expected in a swath that stretches from Virginia to Florida. Tornadoes, damaging wind and hail are possible with any severe storms that develop in this zone.

