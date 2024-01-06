Weekend Snow: Details on timing and snowfall totals
A strong storm system is making a close approach to NE Ohio. Accumulating snow is possible. Let's discuss timing and snowfall totals.
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's Ministry of Transportation has issued travel advisories for two major highways in the province as up to 20 centimetres of snow starting today is in the forecast for the areas. The ministry's DriveBC service says motorists on Highway 99 between Squamish and Whistler, as well as Highway 3 between Grand Forks and Creston, should be prepared for low visibility and possible delays. Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings for a number of areas in B.C. as a l
We’re on the lookout for sneaky weekend snow squalls in southern Ontario ahead of the arrival of a major and likely disruptive storm early next week
Nick Lupton, who lives next to a river in England's West Midlands, had multiple floods hit his home so he decided to build a wall. Now, as his area sees major floods, the barrier is facing a major test — and so far, it's holding.
It may be January, but Lake Erie is ice free. According to Mike McKay, director of the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research at the University of Windsor, as of New Year's Day the Great Lakes' Basin has less than 0.4 per cent ice cover. Usually at this time of year, the basin should have 10 per cent coverage, while Lake Erie should have 15 to 20 per cent. Dave Phillips, senior climatologist from Environment and Climate Change Canada, said that the lack of ice is indicative of the high
A developing storm threatens a snowy end to the weekend across parts of the Maritimes, with the heaviest snow currently taking aim at southern Nova Scotia
Bobcats are making Calgary, an urban city, their own — while giving experts pause.Why? Because these animals aren't known for being bold and strutting city streets. In most other urban settings, bobcats are elusive. In Calgary, they're anything but. "Sometime between the beginning of 2018 and 2020, bobcat sightings just kind of shot through the roof and they've stayed high ever since," said Vanessa Carney, a landscape analysis supervisor at the City of Calgary. Sightings doubled from an average
A Texas low brewing and has it's sights set on Ontario and Quebec early next week. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on what we know.
Trail-cam footage from the Yukon Territory shows several bears expressing interest in the same pine tree.
A bitter chill will soon spill over the western half of Canada as highs will struggle to get out of the -20s for many communities
SUZU, Japan (AP) — His face hidden under a humble straw hat, the man silently watched as several helmeted rescue workers carefully lifted from the rubble his wife's body, wrapped in blue plastic on a stretcher. He wiped his weary face with a rag. His eyes were red. This scene in the city of Suzu was tragically repeated across Ishikawa Prefecture and nearby regions on the western coastline of Japan after Monday’s 7.6 magnitude temblor that decimated houses, twisted and scarred roads and scattered
System snow with the threat for snow squalls off lake Ontario will be giving way to reduced visibilities this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
VICTORIA — A conservation group says its latest purchase of exclusive hunting rights in a British Columbia rainforest is a major step toward protecting the area's wildlife, but hunters say the move is an "abuse" of the licensing system. The Raincoast Conservation Foundation, based in Sidney, B.C., said Thursday that it raised $1.92 million over two years to buy the rights from hunters that covers roughly a quarter — or 18,000 square kilometres — of the Great Bear Rainforest on the province's nor
A much-needed bout of weekend snow will blanket B.C.’s ski resorts ahead of a deep chill that’ll slide down the province next week
The clawed animal was living in the mountains, researchers said.
WLKY Chief Meteorologist Jay Cardosi has the latest forecast.
Nick Lupton has erected the 7ft-high flood defence in Pixham next to the River Severn after being flooded 11 times.
Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts remained in place on Friday morning.
An unusually mild start to winter in Quebec has discouraged tourists hoping for a winter wonderland, left litter visible on the streets of Montreal and at times diminished traffic to some of the province's popular ski slopes.Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Jean-Philippe Begin said that last month was southern Quebec's second-warmest December on record after December 2015, with average temperatures several degrees above normal and relatively meagre snowfall in multiple cities.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A light but widely felt earthquake shook Southern California on Friday. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings, other infrastructure or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.1 quake struck at 10:55 a.m. and was centered about a mile (1 kilometer) northwest of Lytle Creek, in the San Gabriel Mountains about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles. Such a quake is typically not strong enough to cause significant damage. Michael G
The ‘blister’ creatures live in mountain regions of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Spain, researchers said.