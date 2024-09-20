Weekend Warmup

Latest Stories
- ABC News
Republicans assess potential fallout for Trump from North Carolina bombshell
Republicans in North Carolina and nationally are assessing the potential fallout for former President Donald Trump from a bombshell report alleging that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the party's gubernatorial nominee, posted disturbing and inflammatory statements on a forum of a pornographic website. CNN reported Thursday that Robinson, behind an anonymous username he allegedly used elsewhere, made the comments more than a decade ago, including supporting slavery, calling himself a "black NAZI" and recalling memories of him "peeping" on women in the shower as a 14-year-old. ABC News has not independently verified the comments were made by Robinson, and he insisted in a video posted to X prior to the story's publication that "those are not the words of Mark Robinson."
- Yahoo News Canada
'I don't think I've ever respected Jagmeet Singh more': Canadians back NDP leader after 'corrupted b------' altercation with hecklers in Ottawa
Jagmeet Singh's training as an MMA fighter in high school is being credited for his confidence in standing up against "bullies."
- Elle
Lady Gaga On Why She Hasn't Addressed Rumours That She Was A Man – Until Now
Lady Gaga on why she chose to address rumours around her gender and that she was a man.
- HuffPost
Lady Gaga's Dad Endorses Trump On Fox, And You Won't Believe How He Describes Him
Her father's praise for Trump might make it tough for the singer to keep her poker face.
- HuffPost
George Clooney Makes Donald Trump An Offer In Taunting Clapback: ‘I Will If He Does’
“That’s a trade-off I’d do,” the actor responded to the former president’s months-old demand.
- HuffPost
Ex-GOP Official Hits Donald Trump With A Cold, Harsh Truth On CNN
Geoff Duncan talked about the "epitome of stupidity" when it came to Trump-devoted Republicans.
- Hello!
What happened when Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Archie spent a day together in public
Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spent a special day with their cousin Prince Archie - see details.
- The Hill
Support for Taylor Swift get-out-the-vote efforts falls after Super Bowl conspiracy theory
More than half of voters in a new survey say they support pop star Taylor Swift’s get-out-the-vote effort to push her fans to vote in this year’s election, but the number is down 15 points from February following a conspiracy theory surrounding the idea of a rigged Super Bowl. The newly released Monmouth University poll…
- The Independent
Trump asked New Yorkers ‘what have you got to lose’ by voting for him. The answers came thick and fast
‘With crime at record levels, with terrorists and criminals pouring in, and with inflation eating your hearts out, vote for Donald Trump,’ Republican nominee pleads
- Hello!
Princess Kate wore a denim dress from H&M and you probably didn't notice
We nearly missed the royal's latest casual ensemble...
- Hello!
Lady Amelia Windsor shows off sky-high legs in tiny mini-dress
Prince William's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor took looked incredible when she stepped out in the minidress of dreams. See details.
- Reuters
Trump cancels appearance with Polish President Duda in Pennsylvania
Donald Trump's joint appearance with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the battleground state of Pennsylvania has been canceled, according to a source familiar with the Republican presidential candidate's plans. Trump and Duda had been planning to attend the unveiling of a monument at a Polish-American Catholic shrine north of Philadelphia on Sunday. It was not immediately clear why the appearance was canceled or if Trump would meet Duda at another time or place.
- The Independent
Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
- BuzzFeed
Ex-Trump Voters, Tell Us The Moment That Made You Go "Enough Is Enough"
"I'll never forget that moment because that was the moment I think I literally within myself said, 'I think I've made a mistake.'"
- HuffPost UK
Putin's 'Well-Established' Ambition To Be Derailed By 1 – Rather Obvious – Problem, UK Says
The Russian president's long-held plans could be "hampered" by his ongoing land grab in Ukraine.
- FTW Outdoors
A Wheel of Fortune 'bankruptcy' run was so wacky that Ryan Seacrest asked Vanna White for advice
A segment on Wheel of Fortune was so bad that host Ryan Seacrest and the contestants were in disbelief. Footage of a recent episode of the long-standing show has surfaced online, and it might be one of the wildest sequences in Wheel o
- Hello!
Saoirse Ronan steals the limelight in plunging jumpsuit with edgy twist
The Outrun actress Saoirse Ronan exuded glamour in a plunging jumpsuit on Wednesday as she stepped out to attend a screening of her latest film, The Outrun.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Goes After the Fed for ‘Playing Politics’ With Historic Rate Cut
The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate by 0.5 percent, or 50 basis points, on Tuesday, thrusting it into the center of a political firestorm.Donald Trump quickly weighed in to suggest that the panel could be “playing politics” with its decision, given its proximity to November’s presidential election.Asked for his reaction at a New York City campaign stop, the former president said, “I guess it shows the economy is very bad to cut it by that much—assuming they’re not just playing politics
- Entertainment Weekly
“The View” star, ex-Trump staffer shocked by Sarah Huckabee Sanders' 'anti-women' comments: 'One of the kindest, sweetest people'
Alyssa Farah Griffin said her "jaw dropped" when Sanders recently suggested that Kamala Harris couldn't be humble because she doesn't have children.
- Associated Press
North Carolina GOP governor nominee vows to keep running after report on racial and sexual comments
North Carolina Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson vowed on Thursday to remain in the race despite a CNN report that he posted strongly worded racial and sexual comments on an online message board, saying he won’t be forced out by “salacious tabloid lies.” Robinson, the sitting lieutenant governor who decisively won his GOP gubernatorial primary in March, has been trailing in several recent polls to Democratic nominee Josh Stein, the current attorney general.