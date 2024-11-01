Weekend Warmup | Morning Blend

Latest Stories
- People
Hailey Bieber Shares First Photo of Baby Son Jack Blues Since Announcing Birth as They Celebrate Halloween
The Rhode founder welcomed her baby son earlier this year with husband Justin Bieber
- People
Kylie Jenner Goes Fully Nude as Demi Moore’s Iconic “Striptease” Character for Halloween - See Demi’s Reaction
The 1996 film finds Moore playing Erin Grant, a woman who started stripping to earn money for a custody battle against her ex-husband
- InStyle
Heidi Klum Teased Her Super-Uncomfortable Halloween Costume—See the Preview
The outdoer has outdone herself—again.
- HuffPost UK
'I Was A Dope': Billy Crystal Admits Regrets Over Turning Down This Beloved Character
The award-winning actor conceded that the movie ended up being "genius" after he said no to it.
- Hello!
Elizabeth Hurley shares racy video wearing just a robe ahead of night out
Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational when she shared a glamorous video wearing just a robe. See video.
- InStyle
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Just Won Halloween With Their Couples' Costume
They aced the look.
- People
Ryan Reynolds Shares Intimate Mirror Selfie with Blake Lively from Taylor Swift's New Orleans Concert
The actor said the concert was "one of the best things I’ve seen/heard/felt"
- People
Victoria Beckham 'Dresses Up' For Halloween for the First Time in 27 Years: See Her and Husband David's Costumes!
The fashion designer and soccer star appeared incognito in their frightful face masks
- InStyle
Queen Camilla Had a Confusing Response to Princess Diana During a Confrontation
The two had a tense interaction about Parker Bowles's affair with then-Prince Charles.
- Entertainment Weekly
Kelly Ripa pauses live show, calls out staff for arguing during broadcast: 'Neither one of you are invisible'
Ripa addressed her off-camera colleagues during "Live," with the show also cutting to shots of longtime EP Michael Gelman and producer Scott Eason.
- The Daily Beast
Gingrich Can’t Believe Wives Are Told They Can Vote Differently to Husbands
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Fox News host Sean Hannity freaked out together Thursday about a pro-Kamala Harris ad narrated by Julia Roberts, who emphasizes that wives don’t have to vote how their husbands want them to, nor tell them who they voted for at all. The ad, from Vote Common Good, naturally irked other right-wingers like Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, and on Thursday night it was Gingrich’s turn, appearing on Hannity leaning into the outrage, per usual. Gingrich began prea
- The Daily Beast
J. Lo Ditches Autograph Signing After Being Asked About Diddy
Jennifer Lopez seems very sick of all the talk about her ex, and I don’t mean Ben Affleck. J. Lo walked out of an autograph signing at AFI Fest 2024 when someone in the crowd asked her if she had “any comments about Diddy and the allegations,” according to the US Mirror. The tabloid reported that the singer left immediately, despite fans' pleas that she stay. Lopez and Sean “Diddy” Combs dated between 1999 and 2001. She has previously described their relationship as “tumultuous” and in 2003, tol
- Hello!
Kylie Jenner surprises with shock hair transformation for Halloween
The Khy founder pulled out all the stops for spooky season - see more
- WWD
Hailee Steinfeld Plunges Into the Peekaboo Bra Trend in Gold-sequined New Arrivals by İLkyaz Özel Dress at the ‘Arcane’ Season Two Premiere
The second season of the animated series returns to Netflix Nov. 9.
- People
Sophie Turner's 'Life Was on Pause' amid 'Incredibly Sad' Divorce from Joe Jonas: 'We Had a Beautiful Relationship'
The actress married Jonas in 2019, and the two finalized their divorce in September
- HuffPost
Jordan Klepper Talks To A Trump Fan With An 'Open Mind,' And Things Take A Wild Turn
The "Daily Show" correspondent hit the road to mix with the MAGA crowd one more time before the election.
- People
How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrate Halloween with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have introduced their kids to plenty of fun traditions
- WWD
Olivia Rodrigo Embraces Punk Style in Red Ludovic de Saint Sernin Minidress With Metallic Ring Accents on ‘Jimmy Fallon’
The ‘good 4 u’ singer discussed her friendship with Chappell Roan on the show.
- HuffPost
Jesse Watters Mocked For Wild Take On How He'd React If His Wife Secretly Voted For Harris
The Fox News host made baffling remarks about an ad that reminded women to vote how they want regardless of how their Trump-supporting husbands feel.
- People
Kate Hudson Recreates Hilarious “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” Moment at Dodgers Game
"Can you go get me a soda?"