Weekend Warmup | Morning Blend

- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Superstar Gets Real About Jim Montgomery's Firing
This Bruins superstar gave an honest response about Jim Montgomery being fired.
- Kansas City Star
New Chiefs kicker has lived many lives at age 25: ‘How is this guy even in the NFL?’
The newest Chiefs kicker has quite a backstory.
- FTW Outdoors
Daniel Jones shared a classy written goodbye to the Giants as they unsubtly end his tenure
Say what you want about Daniel Jones as a professional quarterback. He's still a human being with feelings, and he deserves a lot better from the New York Giants as they unsubtly end his tenure as their starter
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Have Only One Option For Outside Goalie Help
A weak goalie market may force the Oilers to make a deal with a division rival.
- The Canadian Press
Alex Ovechkin is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks with a broken left leg
Alex Ovechkin has a broken left fibula and is expected to be out four to six weeks, an injury that pauses the Washington Capitals superstar captain’s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record.
- USA TODAY Sports
Winners and losers of Thursday Night Football: Browns stun Steelers in wild snow game
Myles Garrett and Jameis Winston led the way as the Browns defeated the Steelers in a wild game played in the snow.
- USA TODAY Sports
MLB rumors: Latest news on free agents Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell and more
The MLB offseason is still young, but free agency rumors have already started swirling. Here's the latest news from around the league.
- FTW Outdoors
12 stunning Rolex Awards red carpet photos of LPGA golfers
The 2024 Rolex LPGA Awards took place in Naples, Florida on Wednesday -- and they were streamed live on Peacock for the fir
- USA TODAY Sports
Shohei Ohtani's wife and dog Decoy have priceless reaction to slugger winning MVP award
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani may have won his third MVP award on Thursday, but Decoy, the Dodgers' most valuable pup, stole the show.
- The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks
Would A Reunion Between The Canucks & Nikita Zadorov Make Sense?
Nikita Zadorov played a crucial role for the Vancouver Canucks during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
What Kasperi Kapanen Brings To The Oilers
Stan Bowman and Kris Knoblauch provide insight into Kasperi Kapanen's game.
- MMA Junkie
Michael Chandler reveals UFC 309 loss to Charles Oliveira 'most pain I've ever been in my entire life'
Michael Chandler has been in numerous wars throughout his career, but none more damaging than UFC 309. Chandler (23-9 MMA, 2-4 UFC) rallied late, but lost a unanimous decision to Charles Oliveira (35-10 MMA, 23-10 UFC) in their rematch this past Saturday at Madison
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Kris Knoblauch Gives Updates On Darnell Nurse, Zach Hyman, and Viktor Arvidsson
Edmonton will be without three important players tonight against the Minnesota Wild.
- FTW Outdoors
Caitlin Clark makes a very funny rookie move in her latest State Farm commercial
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's partnership with State Farm has brought us a brand-new commercial featuring the WNBA superstar. Clark and Jake from State Farm appeared in this new adve
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Elliotte Friedman Speculates Trading Flyers Center To Chicago
In Elliotte Friedman's latest "32 Thoughts" observations, he floated an intriguing possibility: Morgan Frost—the undoubtedly full of potential but often benched Philadelphia Flyers forward—and the Chicago Blackhawks, a team in dire need of centers.
- FTW Outdoors
Peyton Manning savagely roasted Jerry Jones and the Cowboys in his CMAs opener
The 2024 CMAs featured country music's best stars taking home hardware, but of course, co-host Peyton Manning couldn't resist making a football joke like he did last year. This time, fellow co-host Lainey Wilson talked about Kelsea Ballerini and Noah
- The Hockey News - Washington Capitals
Greatness Has Been Put On Pause On A Heavy Day For The Hockey World. But The Show Goes On, And This Year's Capitals Are Well-Equipped To Cope
Alex Ovechkin is out 4-6 weeks for the Capitals, and though it's not ideal, it gives the team a chance to show that it can make do without its captain.
- FTW Outdoors
Adam Schefter awkwardly reveals he once broke NFL news after being with a woman
We've heard some tales of NBA and NFL newsbreakers and how that life is a hard one when you're attached to your phone all the time -- remember when Kay Adams took away Sham Charania's phone and he stressed? That said, you're going to want to sit down
- FTW Outdoors
The Giants using Daniel Jones as a scout team safety is downright shameful
I get it, Giants. I get benching Daniel Jones this year. I get making him the QB3 or QB4 for games going forward so he doesn't get hurt due to a $23 million injury guarantee this offseason. I even get playing Tommy DeVito to tank for the 2025 NFL Dra
- People
Jason Kelce Admits He 'Sucks' at the Only Household Chore Wife Kylie 'Makes Me Do'
The retired NFL star discussed his household-chores routine on the latest episode of the 'New Heights' podcast, released Wednesday, Nov. 20