Weekly eSports guide (11 – 18 March): Apex Legends Community Meet in Singapore, Funfest Johor

If you have an eSports event or listing for Southeast Asia you’d like to have considered for this weekly update, please email yahootvsg@verizonmedia.com.

If you’re into the latest battle royale Apex Legends and are in Singapore, this weekend might be your chance to meet fellow gamers. Across the border, the Johor Funfest will be taking place. And, online this weekend, it’s Cambodia’s turn at PUBG in the Sin Esports League.

Apex Legends Community Meet – Singapore

Apex Legends More

Date: 16 March (1pm-6pm)

Venue: SCAPE Esc Studio, L5

Registration Link: bit.ly/apexscape

If you’re a fan of EA’s recent multiplayer hit Apex Legends and happen to be in Singapore, why not come for this? Meet like-minded slide-savvy shooting peers, attend talks and pro-tip sessions by local esports community members, and participate in competitions featuring a ton of prizes.

FV Cup X SEA Major 2019

FV Cup X SEA Major 2019 More

Date: 23-24 March

Venue: Lightbox, 29 Jalan LGSB 1/1, Pusat Komersial LGSB, 47000, Sungai Buloh, Selangor

Registration Link: beastapac.com/fvxseam2019cpt/

Malaysia’s premier fighting game tournament is back for another round. The fact that its Street Fighter V tournament is a Capcom Pro Tour ranking event means that players from all over Asia will be flocking to the country to earn those sweet points for this year’s CPT tour.

The tournament will also feature the Neo Geo World Tour Season 2, involving tournaments for The King of Fighters XIV and The King of Fighters ’98.

Notable players include OilKing, Tokido, Itabashi Zangief, Bonchan, Sako, and Xian. If you want to watch the best players in Asia maintain their Street Fighter and 2D/3D fighting game dominance, you can watch the event for free.

Mobile Legends Professional League MY/SG Season 3 Week 3

Date: 15-17 March

Venue: Online

Stream: facebook.com/MobileLegendsGameMalaysia

Malaysia and Singapore’s major Mobile Legends tournament is still ongoing. Here are the schedules for the third week.

15 March

NARA SG vs Geek Fam

Bosskurr vs Reborn

16 March

ICON vs Bigetron

Resurgence vs Bosskurr

XPX vs MYA

17 March

EVOS SG vs Geek Fam

ICON vs XPX

MYA vs Bigetron

Funfest Johor 2019

Johor Funfest 2019 More

Date: 16 March

Venue: Tapak Parking, Puteri Harbour Iskandar Puteri, Johor

Registration Links: Street Fighter V, PES 2019

There’s a tournament happening at Johor this month if you’re into PES 2019 and/or Street Fighter V.

The winners will be getting a chunk of the RM5,000 prize pool, so if you want to show off your skills in the region, do register as slots are filling up fast.

Sin Esports League PUBG (Cambodia) and Dota 2 (Thailand and Vietnam)

Sin Esports League Thailand and Vietnam Dota 2 qualifiers. More

Date: 16 and 17 March

Venue: Online

Livestream: Watch live on Yahoo TV

It’s the third weekend for the Sin Esports League, and this week’s action involves the Cambodian PUBG team! On the Dota 2 side of things, teams from Thailand and Vietnam will be lining up to aim for the top spots from this qualifier.