Weekly eSports guide (11 – 18 March): Apex Legends Community Meet in Singapore, Funfest Johor

If you’re into the latest battle royale Apex Legends and are in Singapore, this weekend might be your chance to meet fellow gamers. Across the border, the Johor Funfest will be taking place. And, online this weekend, it’s Cambodia’s turn at PUBG in the Sin Esports League.
Apex Legends Community Meet – Singapore
Date: 16 March (1pm-6pm)
Venue: SCAPE Esc Studio, L5
Registration Link: bit.ly/apexscape
If you’re a fan of EA’s recent multiplayer hit Apex Legends and happen to be in Singapore, why not come for this? Meet like-minded slide-savvy shooting peers, attend talks and pro-tip sessions by local esports community members, and participate in competitions featuring a ton of prizes.
FV Cup X SEA Major 2019
Date: 23-24 March
Venue: Lightbox, 29 Jalan LGSB 1/1, Pusat Komersial LGSB, 47000, Sungai Buloh, Selangor
Registration Link: beastapac.com/fvxseam2019cpt/
Malaysia’s premier fighting game tournament is back for another round. The fact that its Street Fighter V tournament is a Capcom Pro Tour ranking event means that players from all over Asia will be flocking to the country to earn those sweet points for this year’s CPT tour.
The tournament will also feature the Neo Geo World Tour Season 2, involving tournaments for The King of Fighters XIV and The King of Fighters ’98.
Notable players include OilKing, Tokido, Itabashi Zangief, Bonchan, Sako, and Xian. If you want to watch the best players in Asia maintain their Street Fighter and 2D/3D fighting game dominance, you can watch the event for free.
Mobile Legends Professional League MY/SG Season 3 Week 3
Date: 15-17 March
Venue: Online
Stream: facebook.com/MobileLegendsGameMalaysia
Malaysia and Singapore’s major Mobile Legends tournament is still ongoing. Here are the schedules for the third week.
15 March
- NARA SG vs Geek Fam
- Bosskurr vs Reborn
16 March
- ICON vs Bigetron
- Resurgence vs Bosskurr
- XPX vs MYA
17 March
- EVOS SG vs Geek Fam
- ICON vs XPX
- MYA vs Bigetron
Funfest Johor 2019
Date: 16 March
Venue: Tapak Parking, Puteri Harbour Iskandar Puteri, Johor
Registration Links: Street Fighter V, PES 2019
There’s a tournament happening at Johor this month if you’re into PES 2019 and/or Street Fighter V.
The winners will be getting a chunk of the RM5,000 prize pool, so if you want to show off your skills in the region, do register as slots are filling up fast.
Sin Esports League PUBG (Cambodia) and Dota 2 (Thailand and Vietnam)
Date: 16 and 17 March
Venue: Online
Livestream: Watch live on Yahoo TV
It’s the third weekend for the Sin Esports League, and this week’s action involves the Cambodian PUBG team! On the Dota 2 side of things, teams from Thailand and Vietnam will be lining up to aim for the top spots from this qualifier.