Weekly eSports guide (15-21 January): Overwatch Contenders S3, SoulCalibur VI Matchroom, Tekken 7 tournament

This week, the Overwatch Contenders Pacific division and the League of Legends Female Esports League 2019 tournament continue. We also have a couple of grassroot fighting game tournaments whether you’re in Malaysia or Singapore, and the NBA 2K19 Philippines Qualifier Finals.

Overwatch Contenders Season 3: Pacific

Date: 17 & 18 January at 7pm GMT+8 (Playoffs Week 4)

Stream: twitch.tv/overwatchcontenders

The Pacific division of the Overwatch Contenders Season 3 is coming to a close. After a gruelling few months of fighting, it all boils down to the following four teams:

Cyclone Coupling

Nova Esports

Hong Kong Attitude

PHOENiX

Who will emerge the victor? Find out this Friday!

Female Esports League 2019

Date: 20 – 26 January

Event Details: FSL LoL Facebook Page

The all-female League of Legends tournament continues. The Singapore/Malaysia quarter finals will feature the following matches:

Asterisk* vs Call Me Daddy

BAO vs Cerberus G6

Impunity vs Definitely Not Girls

AMGD.Knightress vs Valkyrie

NBA 2K19 Asia Tournament: Philippines Qualifier Finals

Date: 19 January

Venue: Cyberzone Activity Area, The Annex, SM City North EDSA, The Philippines.

This major Philippines eSports tournament will pit the best NBA 2K19 teams against each other to win the coveted representative slots for the upcoming NBA 2K19 Asia Tournament finals.

First place and second place prizes are PHP 50k (about US$1,000) and 25k respectively alongside a confirmed slot for the finals.

Here is the list of qualifying players:

Online Qualifier Winners:

Philippe “PBE_Philippe” Herrero IV

Davin John “PBE_Trey” Timajo

Alexter “LexArriola” Arriola

Rial “PBE_Rial” Polog

LAN/Onsite Qualifier Winners:

Clark “PBE_Clark” Banzon

Joshua “XGHOSTX01208” Ong

Karlo” KarloRosales” Rosales

Nite “PBE_Alpha” Alparas

Smashfest January 2019

Date: 19 January

Venue: 51 Upper Changi Road East, Summer Gardens (Function Room), Singapore

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/366257830842302/

It’s the new year; time to celebrate the start of 2019 with a new Super Smash Bros Ultimate casual and freeplay session for players of all ages.

The Singaporean Smash Bros group, Super Smash Bros Singapore, will also be hosting monthly tournaments, so do keep an eye out on the group’s updates on Facebook.

SoulCalibur VI Matchroom Soul Clash #1

