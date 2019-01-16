Weekly eSports guide (15-21 January): Overwatch Contenders S3, SoulCalibur VI Matchroom, Tekken 7 tournament

If you have an eSports event or listing for Southeast Asia you’d like to have considered for this weekly update, please email yahootvsg@oath.com.
This week, the Overwatch Contenders Pacific division and the League of Legends Female Esports League 2019 tournament continue. We also have a couple of grassroot fighting game tournaments whether you’re in Malaysia or Singapore, and the NBA 2K19 Philippines Qualifier Finals.
Overwatch Contenders Season 3: Pacific
Date: 17 & 18 January at 7pm GMT+8 (Playoffs Week 4)
Stream: twitch.tv/overwatchcontenders
The Pacific division of the Overwatch Contenders Season 3 is coming to a close. After a gruelling few months of fighting, it all boils down to the following four teams:
- Cyclone Coupling
- Nova Esports
- Hong Kong Attitude
- PHOENiX
Who will emerge the victor? Find out this Friday!
Female Esports League 2019
Date: 20 – 26 January
Event Details: FSL LoL Facebook Page
The all-female League of Legends tournament continues. The Singapore/Malaysia quarter finals will feature the following matches:
- Asterisk* vs Call Me Daddy
- BAO vs Cerberus G6
- Impunity vs Definitely Not Girls
- AMGD.Knightress vs Valkyrie
NBA 2K19 Asia Tournament: Philippines Qualifier Finals
Date: 19 January
Venue: Cyberzone Activity Area, The Annex, SM City North EDSA, The Philippines.
This major Philippines eSports tournament will pit the best NBA 2K19 teams against each other to win the coveted representative slots for the upcoming NBA 2K19 Asia Tournament finals.
First place and second place prizes are PHP 50k (about US$1,000) and 25k respectively alongside a confirmed slot for the finals.
Here is the list of qualifying players:
Online Qualifier Winners:
- Philippe “PBE_Philippe” Herrero IV
- Davin John “PBE_Trey” Timajo
- Alexter “LexArriola” Arriola
- Rial “PBE_Rial” Polog
LAN/Onsite Qualifier Winners:
- Clark “PBE_Clark” Banzon
- Joshua “XGHOSTX01208” Ong
- Karlo” KarloRosales” Rosales
- Nite “PBE_Alpha” Alparas
Smashfest January 2019
Date: 19 January
Venue: 51 Upper Changi Road East, Summer Gardens (Function Room), Singapore
Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/366257830842302/
It’s the new year; time to celebrate the start of 2019 with a new Super Smash Bros Ultimate casual and freeplay session for players of all ages.
The Singaporean Smash Bros group, Super Smash Bros Singapore, will also be hosting monthly tournaments, so do keep an eye out on the group’s updates on Facebook.
SoulCalibur VI Matchroom Soul Clash #1
Date: 20 January
Venue: Gamesfusion, 5b, Nadayu 28 Dagang, Jalan PJS 11/7, Bandar Sunway, 46150 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
Event Details: Matchroom link
Want to prove your SoulCalibur VI mettle to the Kuala Lumpur district? Then participate in this Matchroom and Airdashers Malaysia-organized tournament. The entry fee is US$4; the first prize winner will get to win US$50 (and 33 per cent of the registration fees collected).
Level Up Your Mobile Legends Courses
Date: 12 and 19 January (Intermediate & Advanced classes, respectively)
Venue: Informatics Academy, National Library Building #13-02, 100 Victoria Street, Singapore
Registration Fee: S$5
Registration Link: Click here
Mobile Legends is still the top-trending MOBA pick for Southeast Asian esports and casual players. So what better time than this month to properly learn the trade, right?
Thanks to Singapore’s Cybersports & Online Gaming Association (SCOGA) and the Esports Academy, you can now take up intermediate and advanced classes with the help of Team Tyrant’s Aeon.
You will get a chance to practise what you’ve learned in the end-of-class mini-tournament. The best team will win 5,000 Diamonds; runners-up will earn up to 2,500 Diamonds for their troubles.
2K19 Tekken 7 Tournament
Date: 26 January
Venue: Play Tech Studio, Taman Koperasi Polis Fasa II, Selangor, Malaysia
Malaysia’s really primed and ready for an Iron Fist tournament. The Play Tech Studio folks are hosting a major Tekken 7 tournament within the Wilayah Persekutuan region.
With a RM5 entry fee (RM3 if you’re the first 10 players) and an RM50 + membership card prize up for grabs, this tourney seems like a decent way to showcase your 3D fighting skills.