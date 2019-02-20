Weekly eSports guide (18 – 25 February): Female Esports League Elite, Asia Pro League

If you have an eSports event or listing for Southeast Asia you’d like to have considered for this weekly update, please email yahootvsg@verizonmedia.com.

If you’re interested in League of Legends, Dota 2, and Hearthstone, you will love this week’s slew of tournaments.

Female Esports League Elite League of Legends

Female Esports League Elite League of Legends More

Date: 23 – 24 February

Venue: SingTel Recreation Club

Stream: www.youtube.com/channel/UCquCkgEtCewJN6DxbwIY8hA

With the Female Esports League for Malaysia and Singapore over and done with last year, it’s time for the top female teams from all over Southeast Asia to prove themselves in League of Legends (LoL) combat.

The following teams will be competing for a prize pool of US$2,500 and the title of Southeast Asia’s best female LoL team:

Asterisk* (Singapore/Malaysia)

Close Behind E-sport (Thailand)

EVOS Valkyrie (Vietnam)

Barcy Esports (The Philippines)

Asia Pro League Season 2

Asia Pro League Season 2 More

Date: 18 – 20 February

Venue: Online

Link: apl.eq020.com/index-en.html

This China and Southeast Asia-based Dota 2 tournament features up-and-coming teams such as Sterling Global Dragons, Eclipse, Aurora Esports club, and Team Admiral. Said teams are given the chance to win a prize pool of US$7,235.

Hearthstone Championship Tour Winter Championship 2018

Hearthstone Championship Tour Winter Championship 2018 More

Date: 28 February – 3 March

Venue: Los Angeles

Stream: www.twitch.tv/playhearthstone

This upcoming major Hearthstone tournament will feature 16 top players from around the world to win parts of the US$250,000 prize pool. Representing Asia Pacific will be Japan’s Tansoku, South Korea’s Definition, Taiwan’s Roger, and Vietnam’s Tyler.

Tyler is known for being in the top 4 in Premier Hearthstone tournaments like the HCT 2018/19 Season 3 – Asia Pacific and HCT 2018/19 -Season 2 Asia Pacific.

MDL Macau 2019

MDL Macau 2019 More

Date: 20-24 February

Venue: Galaxy Macau

Stream Link: www.youtube.com/MarsMediaEsports

With a prize pool of US$300,000, this Macau-based Dota 2 tournament is one to watch out for. Standout teams include PSG.LGD and Royal Never Give Up who will be representing Asia.

CS:GO Danger Zone Mini Tournament x Workshop

CS:GO Danger Zone Mini Tournament X Workshop More

Story continues