Weekly eSports guide (18 – 25 February): Female Esports League Elite, Asia Pro League

If you have an eSports event or listing for Southeast Asia you’d like to have considered for this weekly update, please email yahootvsg@verizonmedia.com.
If you’re interested in League of Legends, Dota 2, and Hearthstone, you will love this week’s slew of tournaments.
Female Esports League Elite League of Legends
Date: 23 – 24 February
Venue: SingTel Recreation Club
Stream: www.youtube.com/channel/UCquCkgEtCewJN6DxbwIY8hA
With the Female Esports League for Malaysia and Singapore over and done with last year, it’s time for the top female teams from all over Southeast Asia to prove themselves in League of Legends (LoL) combat.
The following teams will be competing for a prize pool of US$2,500 and the title of Southeast Asia’s best female LoL team:
- Asterisk* (Singapore/Malaysia)
- Close Behind E-sport (Thailand)
- EVOS Valkyrie (Vietnam)
- Barcy Esports (The Philippines)
Asia Pro League Season 2
Date: 18 – 20 February
Venue: Online
Link: apl.eq020.com/index-en.html
This China and Southeast Asia-based Dota 2 tournament features up-and-coming teams such as Sterling Global Dragons, Eclipse, Aurora Esports club, and Team Admiral. Said teams are given the chance to win a prize pool of US$7,235.
Hearthstone Championship Tour Winter Championship 2018
Date: 28 February – 3 March
Venue: Los Angeles
Stream: www.twitch.tv/playhearthstone
This upcoming major Hearthstone tournament will feature 16 top players from around the world to win parts of the US$250,000 prize pool. Representing Asia Pacific will be Japan’s Tansoku, South Korea’s Definition, Taiwan’s Roger, and Vietnam’s Tyler.
Tyler is known for being in the top 4 in Premier Hearthstone tournaments like the HCT 2018/19 Season 3 – Asia Pacific and HCT 2018/19 -Season 2 Asia Pacific.
MDL Macau 2019
Date: 20-24 February
Venue: Galaxy Macau
Stream Link: www.youtube.com/MarsMediaEsports
With a prize pool of US$300,000, this Macau-based Dota 2 tournament is one to watch out for. Standout teams include PSG.LGD and Royal Never Give Up who will be representing Asia.
CS:GO Danger Zone Mini Tournament x Workshop
Date: 16 and 23 Feb, 12.30pm to 3pm
Venue: Informatics Academy, National Library Singapore
Registration: dangerzone.peatix.com
Learn about the new CS:GO battle royale mode, Danger Zone, as well as how peripherals and monitors can give you an edge when playing. Conducted by veteran gamer and certified trainer Donald Yeo, attendees can form a trio to compete and win prizes in a mini tournament.
Pro Evolution Soccer/Winning Eleven Singapore National Qualifier
Date: 23 February
Venue: Level 13 National Library
Registration: Register here
Calling all PES fans in Singapore, here’s your chance to show off your skills and represent the Republic at the Southeast Asia finals in Bangkok. The winner in Bangkok will snag US$1,500 as well as qualification for the PES League Asian final organised by Konami.