Weekly eSports guide (22-28 Jan 2019): Chongqing Major, Asia Minor Championship

If you have an eSports event or listing for Southeast Asia you’d like to have considered for this weekly update, please email yahootvsg@oath.com.

This week, the Overwatch Contenders Pacific division and the League of Legends Female Esports League 2019 tournament continue. We also have a couple of grassroots fighting game tournaments up for contesting whether you’re in Malaysia or Singapore.

Chongqing Major

Date: 22-27 January

Venue: BLOOMAGE Cultural and Sports Center, Chongqing, China

Stream: www.twitch.tv/dotastarladder_en

This StarLadder tournament is the biggest in China to start off the new year. The top teams from all over the world will compete to win a huge chunk of the US$1 million (S$1.36 million) prize pool and 15,000 Pro Circuit points for the new Dota 2 season.

The top teams with the leading points are: Virtus.pro, EHome, PSG.LGD, Team Secret, Team Liquid, Vici Gaming, Fnatic, and Evil Geniuses. Be sure to tune into the grand finals on 28 January, 6.30am GMT+8.

Asia Minor Championship – Katowice 2019

Date: 22-26 January

Venue: ESL Arena, Katowice

Stream: www.twitch.tv/esl_csgo

The best CS:GO team in Asia will be competing for a spot in the upcoming IEM Katowice Major 2019 tournament organised by ESL and Intel Extreme Masters. The teams who will be playing include Grayhound Gaming, Renegades, ViCi Gaming, CyberZen, MVP PK, GOSU, Beyond Esports, and Aequus Club.

With a prize pool of US$50,000 and a spot at the main event later in February, this one’s for all you Asian CS:GO fans out there rooting for your respective home team.

Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals 2018/2019

Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals 2018/2019 More

Date: 26-27 January

Venue: The Majestic Downtown, Los Angeles, USA

Stream: www.twitch.tv/dragonballfighterz

While not entirely an Asian event, the final Dragon Ball FighterZ world tour tournament before the next season will feature a ton of top Japanese players like Kazunoko and Go1.

Female Esports League 2019 – Top 4 Playoffs

Date: 27 January

Event Details: www.facebook.com/FSLLoL

Stream: www.facebook.com/FSLLoL

The all-female League of Legends tournament will come to a close this Sunday. The Singapore/Malaysia tournament will feature the following matches:

Hanami vs Definitely Not Girls (10:30am GMT+8)

Asterisk* vs AMGD.Knightress (12pm GMT+8)

Lower Bracket Finals (1.30pm GMT+8)

Grand Finals (3pm GMT+8)

SmashG Sling I Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament

Date: 26 January

Venue: Zark Games, Oxley Bizhub #03-79, Singapore

Event Details: www.facebook.com/events/1945503398837452

Registration: smash.gg/sgslingi

It’s the new year; time to celebrate the start of 2019 with a new Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament late January. The Singaporean Smash Bros group, Super Smash Bros Singapore, will also be hosting monthly tournaments all across Singapore. These tournaments will help rank the players who participated and placed to help present an overall power ranking for the players in Singapore every couple of months. Do keep an eye out on the group’s updates on Facebook.

Story continues