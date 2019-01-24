Weekly eSports guide (22-28 Jan 2019): Chongqing Major, Asia Minor Championship

If you have an eSports event or listing for Southeast Asia you’d like to have considered for this weekly update, please email yahootvsg@oath.com.
This week, the Overwatch Contenders Pacific division and the League of Legends Female Esports League 2019 tournament continue. We also have a couple of grassroots fighting game tournaments up for contesting whether you’re in Malaysia or Singapore.
Chongqing Major
Date: 22-27 January
Venue: BLOOMAGE Cultural and Sports Center, Chongqing, China
Stream: www.twitch.tv/dotastarladder_en
This StarLadder tournament is the biggest in China to start off the new year. The top teams from all over the world will compete to win a huge chunk of the US$1 million (S$1.36 million) prize pool and 15,000 Pro Circuit points for the new Dota 2 season.
The top teams with the leading points are: Virtus.pro, EHome, PSG.LGD, Team Secret, Team Liquid, Vici Gaming, Fnatic, and Evil Geniuses. Be sure to tune into the grand finals on 28 January, 6.30am GMT+8.
Asia Minor Championship – Katowice 2019
Date: 22-26 January
Venue: ESL Arena, Katowice
Stream: www.twitch.tv/esl_csgo
The best CS:GO team in Asia will be competing for a spot in the upcoming IEM Katowice Major 2019 tournament organised by ESL and Intel Extreme Masters. The teams who will be playing include Grayhound Gaming, Renegades, ViCi Gaming, CyberZen, MVP PK, GOSU, Beyond Esports, and Aequus Club.
With a prize pool of US$50,000 and a spot at the main event later in February, this one’s for all you Asian CS:GO fans out there rooting for your respective home team.
Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals 2018/2019
Date: 26-27 January
Venue: The Majestic Downtown, Los Angeles, USA
Stream: www.twitch.tv/dragonballfighterz
While not entirely an Asian event, the final Dragon Ball FighterZ world tour tournament before the next season will feature a ton of top Japanese players like Kazunoko and Go1.
Female Esports League 2019 – Top 4 Playoffs
Date: 27 January
Event Details: www.facebook.com/FSLLoL
Stream: www.facebook.com/FSLLoL
The all-female League of Legends tournament will come to a close this Sunday. The Singapore/Malaysia tournament will feature the following matches:
- Hanami vs Definitely Not Girls (10:30am GMT+8)
- Asterisk* vs AMGD.Knightress (12pm GMT+8)
- Lower Bracket Finals (1.30pm GMT+8)
- Grand Finals (3pm GMT+8)
SmashG Sling I Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament
Date: 26 January
Venue: Zark Games, Oxley Bizhub #03-79, Singapore
Event Details: www.facebook.com/events/1945503398837452
Registration: smash.gg/sgslingi
It’s the new year; time to celebrate the start of 2019 with a new Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament late January. The Singaporean Smash Bros group, Super Smash Bros Singapore, will also be hosting monthly tournaments all across Singapore. These tournaments will help rank the players who participated and placed to help present an overall power ranking for the players in Singapore every couple of months. Do keep an eye out on the group’s updates on Facebook.
2K19 Tekken 7 Tournament
Date: 26 January
Venue: Play Tech Studio, Taman Koperasi Polis Fasa II, Malaysia
Malaysia’s really primed and ready for an Iron Fist tournament. The Play Tech Studio folks are hosting a major Tekken 7 tournament within the Wilayah Persekutuan region. With a RM5 (S$1.65) entry fee (RM3 if you’re the first 10 players) and an RM50 + membership card prize up for grabs, this tourney seems like a decent way to showcase your 3D fighting skills.