Weekly eSports guide (25 February – 4 March): Sin Esports League Malaysia qualifiers, NBA 2k19 Asia Finals, Mobile Legends Pro League

It’s the end of February – nearly beginning of March – and the inaugural Sin Esports League is about to kick off in Southeast Asia, pitting the region’s best PUBG and Dota 2 teams vying for victory.
Sin Esports League Malaysia PUBG Qualifiers, Singapore/Brunei Dota 2 Qualifiers
Date: 2 – 3 March
Venue: Online
Southeast Asian players, if you crave to see battle royale supremacy, the inaugural Sin Esports League from 2 March to 5 May could just be your thing. Here are the playoffs according to each region, starting with the Malaysia qualifiers this weekend:
- Malaysia: 2-3 March
- Thailand: 9-10 March
- Cambodia: 16-17 March
- The Philippines: 23-24 March
- Vietnam: 30-31 March
- Singapore/Taiwan/Myanmar/Brunei: 6-7 April
- Indonesia: 13-14 April
- Regional Playoffs: 27-28 April
- Grand Finals: 4-5 May
For the Dota 2 crowd, teams from Singapore and Brunei will be battling it out this weekend to progress to the next stage of the league.
NBA 2K19 Asia Tournament Finals
Date: 2 March
Venue: Trinoma Activity Center, Quezon City, The Philippines
Stream: www.facebook.com/PlayBookCircuit
It’s almost time for the best NBA 2K19 Asian players to gather and face each other for supremacy and the title.
Players from Hong Kong, Korea, The Philippines and Taiwan will be competing to win the lion’s share of the US$10,000 prize pool.
Brought to you by 2K Games, PlayStation, Globe, PlayBook Esports, and Gatorade, you should tune into this one-of-a-kind NBA 2K19 tournament in the region if you’re at all interested in this game.
Plus, you can witness a Quick Game Tournament if you’re at the venue, featuring a prize pool of PHP 50,000 (around US$2,600).
Mobile Legends Professional League MY/SG Season 3
Date: 1 March- 7 April
Venue: Online
Stream: www.facebook.com/MobileLegendsGameMalaysia
With over 1,000 teams registered, expect a lot of high-level action in this season’s Mobile Legends Professional League.
The tournament qualifiers will take place from 1 March until 7 April. Standout teams include Team ICON MY, NARA Esports, Geek Fam, Evos Esports, and Resurgence.
WESG 2018
Date: 7-17 March
Venue: Chongqing
Stream: www.twitch.tv/wesg_dota2
If you fancy some high-level Dota 2 play, you should check out the upcoming World Electronic Sports Games Grand Finals, organised by Alisports.
The winning team will net itself US$500,000 from a US$890,000 prize pool for the Dota 2 tournament.
Southeast Asian teams involved will be TNC Predator, WarriorsGaming.Unity, MEGA Aorus, and Veteran.
Other games at the WESG Grand Finals include CS:GO, Vainglory, Starcraft II and Hearthstone.
Gam3.Masters 2019
Date: 9-10 March
Venue: IT Show expo, Singapore Marina Square
Registration: gam3show.com
If you happen to be at this year’s Singapore ITShow next weekend, why not check out the Gam3.Masters 2019 tournament as well?
The event will feature CS:GO and Mobile Legends tournaments to test your mettle.
First place prizes include S$1,000 and gaming gear for the CS:GO champions and S$1,000, gaming gear, and Diamonds for the Mobile Legends winners.
If you’re up for it, register at the website link above.
Hearthstone Championship Tour Winter Championship 2019
Date: 28 February to 3 March
Venue: Los Angeles
Stream: www.twitch.tv/playhearthstone
This upcoming major Hearthstone tournament will feature 16 top players from around the world, each aiming to to win a part of the US$250,000 prize pool.
Representing the Asia Pacific region will be Japan’s Tansoku, South Korea’s Definition, Taiwan’s Roger, and Vietnam’s Tyler.
Tyler, in particular, is known for being in the top 4 in Premier Hearthstone tournaments like the HCT 2018/19 Season 3 – Asia Pacific and HCT 2018/19 -Season 2 Asia Pacific.