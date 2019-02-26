Weekly eSports guide (25 February – 4 March): Sin Esports League Malaysia qualifiers, NBA 2k19 Asia Finals, Mobile Legends Pro League

If you have an eSports event or listing for Southeast Asia you’d like to have considered for this weekly update, please email yahootvsg@verizonmedia.com.

It’s the end of February – nearly beginning of March – and the inaugural Sin Esports League is about to kick off in Southeast Asia, pitting the region’s best PUBG and Dota 2 teams vying for victory.

Sin Esports League Malaysia PUBG Qualifiers, Singapore/Brunei Dota 2 Qualifiers

Sin Esports League S1 Malaysia PUBG Qualifiers More

Date: 2 – 3 March

Venue: Online

Southeast Asian players, if you crave to see battle royale supremacy, the inaugural Sin Esports League from 2 March to 5 May could just be your thing. Here are the playoffs according to each region, starting with the Malaysia qualifiers this weekend:

Malaysia: 2-3 March

Thailand: 9-10 March

Cambodia: 16-17 March

The Philippines: 23-24 March

Vietnam: 30-31 March

Singapore/Taiwan/Myanmar/Brunei: 6-7 April

Indonesia: 13-14 April

Regional Playoffs: 27-28 April

Grand Finals: 4-5 May

For the Dota 2 crowd, teams from Singapore and Brunei will be battling it out this weekend to progress to the next stage of the league.

NBA 2K19 Asia Tournament Finals

NBA 2K19 Asia Tournament Finals More

Date: 2 March

Venue: Trinoma Activity Center, Quezon City, The Philippines

Stream: www.facebook.com/PlayBookCircuit

It’s almost time for the best NBA 2K19 Asian players to gather and face each other for supremacy and the title.

Players from Hong Kong, Korea, The Philippines and Taiwan will be competing to win the lion’s share of the US$10,000 prize pool.

Brought to you by 2K Games, PlayStation, Globe, PlayBook Esports, and Gatorade, you should tune into this one-of-a-kind NBA 2K19 tournament in the region if you’re at all interested in this game.

Plus, you can witness a Quick Game Tournament if you’re at the venue, featuring a prize pool of PHP 50,000 (around US$2,600).

Mobile Legends Professional League MY/SG Season 3

Mobile Legends Professional League MY/SG Season 3 More

Date: 1 March- 7 April

Venue: Online

Stream: www.facebook.com/MobileLegendsGameMalaysia

Story continues