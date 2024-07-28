Weekly round-up: Five stories you may have missed

A story about a feathered shoplifter dubbed "Steven Seagull" and a Roman road being found under a school field were among our most read stories this week in the south.

We have picked five stories from the week across Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Dorset, Berkshire and Oxfordshire to keep you up to date.

'It's not every day you find a Roman road in your school field'

Head teacher Sue Potts said pupils had been excited by the dig [BBC]

A history group has uncovered a 2,000-year-old Roman road running under a school playing field.

The cobbled street thought to date back to AD 43 was found in the Oxfordshire village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell following months of searches.

Roman coins, pottery and other items from the Medieval period were also unearthed at Brightwell-cum-Sotwell Primary School.

Head teacher Sue Potts said the dig by Wallingford Historical and Archaeological Society had helped "bring history to life" for her pupils.

Shoplifting 'Steven Seagull' banned from shop

A shoplifting bird dubbed "Steven Seagull" has been banned from a convenience store for flying off with packets of crisps over a six-year stealing spree.

Staff at the Lyndale Central store in Wyke Regis, Dorset, have put up posters urging customers to "close the door" behind them in a bid to stop Steven.

The manager of the store, Stuart Harmer, said the crafty seagull had made off with about 30 packets of crisps in the past two months alone.

He said: "Trying to explain to the powers that be that I've got stock loss because of a seagull - they think its a joke."

BBC presenter joins Solent swim for MND

Edward Sault was among 30 people taking part in the challenge [BBC]

Thirty people have taken part in an annual swim across the Solent in memory of a man who died of motor neurone disease (MND).

Now in its 10th year, the event raises funds for a charity set up by Ian Pratt, who died in 2020.

Due to its popularity, the challenge takes place over two days, with small groups and support boats making the crossing together.

Among the swimmers was BBC South presenter Edward Sault who spoke to Ian's wife and close friend before taking the plunge.

'Unique' autograph collection fetches £78k

A collection of autographs from some of the 20th Century's most well-known figures has sold for more than £78,000 at auction.

A note signed by Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong had the highest selling price, fetching £22,000 when it went under the hammer.

Among the other famous jottings that sold were those belonging to Jamaican reggae icon Bob Marley, South African anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela and all four members of The Beatles.

Peter Mason, of Dawsons auction house in Maidenhead, Berkshire, described the items as a "unique collection".

Orange Buck Moon photographed over the south

Clear skies meant hundreds of people across the south of England were able to see the spectacle of the Buck Moon as it rose last Sunday.

Each full moon of the year is given a nickname and Buck Moon is the name given to the full moon in July.

The name comes from the time of year when buck deer grow their antlers.

The full moon rose at about 22:00 BST and set during the early hours of Monday.

