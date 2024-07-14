Weekly round-up: Five stories you may have missed

"I totally loved him," Mrs Cooper said of her son Hamish [PA Media]

The death of a woman who recently admitted giving her terminally ill child a fatally large dose of morphine to end his suffering in 1981 was among our most read stories this week.

Stately home set to close to host European leaders

Blenheim Palace is set to shut to the public for six days to host a meeting of leaders from across Europe.

The European Political Community (EPC) meeting is being held at the estate in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, on 18 July.

Ahead of the meeting the palace, its gardens and parkland will be closed to the public from 15-20 July. Footpaths will shut between 16-19 July.

Mum who ended life of terminally ill son dies

Hamish had neuroblastoma and was given three months to live [PA Media]

A mother who admitted to once giving her terminally ill child a fatally large dose of morphine to end his suffering has died.

Antonya Cooper, 77, from Abingdon, Oxfordshire, died following a diagnosis of incurable breast, pancreatic and liver cancer, her family said in a statement.

She had recently made the admission about the 1981 death of her seven-year-old son Hamish in an effort to change the law on assisted dying.

Reopening of major city centre road delayed

A major road into a city centre, which has been closed for more than a year, will not reopen as planned.

Botley Road in Oxford has been closed under the rail bridge since April 2023 for a £161m road and rail improvement project.

Network Rail has now confirmed the road will not reopen in October due to "highly complex" pipework. It is yet to confirm a new date.

Charity oxen sculpture trail launched in Oxford

A charity sculpture trail featuring 31 large painted oxen has been officially launched in Oxford.

The OxTrail art installation, which also includes 100 mini oxen, will be displayed across the city's libraries, hotels and community spaces.

The sculptures were decorated by local and international artists, and will be on display until the end of August.

Council rows back on road closure pledge for stadium

A councillor who said he would not allow Oxford United’s proposed stadium if it meant a road was closed on match days said that is no longer the case.

The Championship club submitted a plan for the 16,000-capacity ground at the Triangle in Kidlington in February but a planning decision will not be made until 2025.

Last year, Dan Levy, cabinet member for finance, said Oxford Road must not be closed on match days but said on Tuesday the council has no powers to order that.

