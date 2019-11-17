WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (11-17 Nov)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (11-17 November):

Bowlers Marcus Lim, Jazreel Tan win Singapore Nationals

Singapore national team bowlers Marcus Lim and Jazreel Tan won the men’s and women’s division titles respectively at the 50th Singapore National Bowling Championships at Singapore Bowling@Rifle Range on Saturday (16 November).

Lim, 22, qualified for the step ladder finals in third place, and edged out Kuek Qi En 237-236 to face top qualifer Oku Keita. In the first game, he won narrowly again, beating Keita 217-216, and won the roll-off 188-183 to clinch his first national title.

Singapore bowler Marcus Lim in action at the 50th Singapore National Bowling Championships. (PHOTO: Eldridge Chang)

Tan, 30, topped the women’s qualifying field and faced defending champion Charlene Lim in the final match of the step ladder finals. While she lost the first game 208-215, she managed to prevail in the roll-off, defeating Lim 227-200.

In the youth competitions, Leong Weng Hon and Mandy Koh won the boys’ and girls divisions respectively.

Singapore retains men’s, women’s tchoukball regional titles

The national men's and women's tchoukball teams have retained their crowns at the biennial South-east Asian Tchoukball Championships in Bangkok on Sunday (17 November).

Team Singapore emerged champions for both men's and women's titles at the Southeast Asia Tchoukball Championships. (PHOTO: Tchoukball Association of Singapore/Facebook)

In the round-robin competition, the men's team emerged winners after beating Malaysia 55-43 at the Ramkhamhaeng University to win the title for the fourth successive time.

In the women's final, the Singapore team also triumphed over Thailand, 59-21 for their fourth straight title.

Tchoukball is a non-contact sport played by teams of seven, and has grown in popularity over the years and is now played internationally across North America, South America, Europe Africa and Asia.

First Singapore athletes at World Kickboxing Championships

Singapore became the first Southeast Asian country to compete in the World Kickboxing Championships, when Nasri Sutari and Abdul Rahman participated in the event in Sarajevo from 19-27 October.

Singapore athletes Nazri Sutari (left) and Abdul Rahman (right) at the World Kickboxing Championships with Joel Lye, vice-president of the Kickboxing Federation of Singapore. (PHOTO: Kickboxing Federation of Singapore)

Both finished 17th in their respective weight divisions. Russia was the top nation in the competition, winning 15 golds, six silvers and 10 bronzes.

SMBC Singapore Open tickets available via mobile app

Tickets for the 2020 SMBC Singapore Open golf competition are available for purchase at discounted rates both online and via the official mobile app, which was launched on Tuesday (12 November).

By downloading the app, fans can enjoy 50 per cent off general course passes until 25 November, and 20 per cent off from 26 November. An early-bird promotion of 10 per cent discount is also available until 30 November if tickets are bought online.

