WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (11-17 Nov)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (11-17 November):
Bowlers Marcus Lim, Jazreel Tan win Singapore Nationals
Singapore national team bowlers Marcus Lim and Jazreel Tan won the men’s and women’s division titles respectively at the 50th Singapore National Bowling Championships at Singapore Bowling@Rifle Range on Saturday (16 November).
Lim, 22, qualified for the step ladder finals in third place, and edged out Kuek Qi En 237-236 to face top qualifer Oku Keita. In the first game, he won narrowly again, beating Keita 217-216, and won the roll-off 188-183 to clinch his first national title.
Tan, 30, topped the women’s qualifying field and faced defending champion Charlene Lim in the final match of the step ladder finals. While she lost the first game 208-215, she managed to prevail in the roll-off, defeating Lim 227-200.
In the youth competitions, Leong Weng Hon and Mandy Koh won the boys’ and girls divisions respectively.
Singapore retains men’s, women’s tchoukball regional titles
The national men's and women's tchoukball teams have retained their crowns at the biennial South-east Asian Tchoukball Championships in Bangkok on Sunday (17 November).
In the round-robin competition, the men's team emerged winners after beating Malaysia 55-43 at the Ramkhamhaeng University to win the title for the fourth successive time.
In the women's final, the Singapore team also triumphed over Thailand, 59-21 for their fourth straight title.
Tchoukball is a non-contact sport played by teams of seven, and has grown in popularity over the years and is now played internationally across North America, South America, Europe Africa and Asia.
First Singapore athletes at World Kickboxing Championships
Singapore became the first Southeast Asian country to compete in the World Kickboxing Championships, when Nasri Sutari and Abdul Rahman participated in the event in Sarajevo from 19-27 October.
Both finished 17th in their respective weight divisions. Russia was the top nation in the competition, winning 15 golds, six silvers and 10 bronzes.
SMBC Singapore Open tickets available via mobile app
Tickets for the 2020 SMBC Singapore Open golf competition are available for purchase at discounted rates both online and via the official mobile app, which was launched on Tuesday (12 November).
By downloading the app, fans can enjoy 50 per cent off general course passes until 25 November, and 20 per cent off from 26 November. An early-bird promotion of 10 per cent discount is also available until 30 November if tickets are bought online.
The 2020 Singapore Open will be held at the Sentosa Golf Club from 16 to 19 January, and features all three medallist of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics men’s golf competition – Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar.
Super Early Bird promotion for 2020 F1 Singapore Grand Prix
Tickets to the 2020 Formula One Singapore Grand Prix from 18-20 September next year are on sale since Friday (15 November).
Patrons can enjoy up to 28 per cent in savings during the Super Early Bird promotional period from now until 3 December, with prices for the available three-day ticket categories starting from S$268. The discounts will be applied to six ticket categories across all zones of the Circuit Park.
More ticket categories will be released in the coming weeks. Regular prices will apply from 13 May 2020 onwards. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.singaporegp.sg. Tickets are also available via the hotline +65-67386738 as well as all authorised ticketing agents.
SDSC holds Sports Talent Pathway Workshop
Borneo Motors (Singapore) and the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) held a Sports Talent Pathway Workshop on 11 November (Monday), to equip educators and staff of social service organisations with knowledge and tools to aid para athletes in their pursuit of high performance sports.
Amongst the topics discussed include the various impairments and classification procedures, disability sports and the local and international competition landscape.
Para swimmer Toh Wei Soong gave the closing speech to more than 45 attendees at the event.
