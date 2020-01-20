WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (13-19 Jan)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (13-19 January):

New all-women race category for OCBC Cycle

The annual OCBC Cycle mass cycling even will be back for its 12th edition on 9 and 10 May at the Singapore Sports Hub, with a brand-new, all-women race category – the OCBC Cycle Speedway Women’s Championship – involving up to five amateur competitive female cycling teams.

Teams of four will compete in the event and the relay format is the same as the other OCBC Cycle Speedway races. Each team is grouped into two pairs, and each pair will cycle five laps on a one-kilometre track. The first two cyclists will ride five laps before the second pair completes the remaining five laps.

The winning team will receive $800 in prize money, a championship trophy and winners’ jerseys. The teams that finish second and third will get $600 and $400 respectively.

For more information on OCBC Cycle 2020, please visit www.ocbccycle.com.

Top 20 golfers at HSBC Women’s World C’ship

The top 20 women’s golfers – including world No. 1 Ko Jin Young, No. 2 and defending champion Park Sung Kyun as well as No. 3 Nelly Korda – will be participating in the HSBC Women’s World Championship, which will be held at Sentosa Golf Club from 27 February to 1 March.

Joining the world’s top three golfers are 2019 major winners Lee Jeong Eun (US Women’s Open), Hannah Green (Women's PGA Championship) and Hinako Shibuno (Women’s British Open), alongside former world No. 1s Ariya Jutanugarn and So Yeon Ryu.

Tickets to the tournament are on sale at an early-bird price until the end of January. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the tournament website.

Women’s water polo team to vie for Olympic spot

The Singapore national women’s water polo team will be competing for a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Asian Water Polo Championships, which will be held at Astana, Kazakhstan, from 9 to 19 February.

The competition will serve as an Olympic qualifier, and features teams from China, Japan, North Korea, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

With Japan assured of an Olympic spot as host nation, Singapore will be battling it out against the other five nations for the remaining qualification spot.

Over 750 participants at Singapore Canoe Marathon

Over 750 participants took part in over 60 categories at the 2020 Singapore Canoe Marathon (SCM) at the Singapore Sports Hub’s Water Sports Centre on Sunday (19 January).

Participants from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Spain, Taiwan and Thailand also joined in the event, which saw guest-of-honour Baey Yam Keng, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, flag off the inaugural PAssion Family Race.

The gold-medal winners for the senior categories are – Senior Men 30km K1: Lucas Teo Senior Men 30km K2: Benjamin Lee/Nicholas Ho Senior Women 24km K1: Angelica See Senior Women 24km K2: Tan Xiao Wei/Ho Qian Wen.

Headline bouts set for ONE: King of the Jungle

Women’s atom-weight kick-boxing world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand will headline the ONE: King of the Jungle fight event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 28 February, as she defends her title against the United States’ Janet Todd.

In the other co-main event, Thailand’s reigning men’s straw-weight kick-boxing world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao will take on Australia’s Rocky Ogden for the muay thai world title.

Singapore fighters Amir Khan and Tiffant Teo will also be in action. Khan will take on Japan’s Kimihiro Eto in a men’s lightweight mixed martial arts contest, while Teo will face another Japan’s Ayaka Miura in a women’s straw-weight contest.

More information on the fight night is available on the ONE Championship website. Ticket information is available at the Sports Hub website.





