WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (16-22 Dec)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (16-22 December):

Defending champ to return for SMBC Singapore Open

Reigning champion Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand has confirmed that he will be defending his SMBC Singapore Open title at Sentosa Golf Club from 16 to 19 January.

The 24-year-old has had a stellar 2019 season. After his Singapore Open win in January, he won two more Asian Tour titles, including the Indonesian Masters, which allowed him to jump 12 places to No. 45 in the world golf rankings.

At the upcoming Open, Jazz will be taking on all three men’s golf medallists at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics – England’s Justin Rose, Sweden’s Henrik Stenson and the United States’ Matt Kuchar – among a top field at the Serapong Course.

Netball Singapore appoints new national head coach

Netball Singapore has appointed Annette Pearce as the new national head coach and technical manager, with effect from 15 January.

The 54-year-old New Zealander replaces compatriot Natalie Milicich, who stepped down after guiding the Singapore national team to a silver-medal showing at the recent SEA Games in the Philippines.

Pierce, who has signed a one-year contract, has worked with the national team as a video analyst for three previous head coaches – Kate Carpenter, Ruth Aitken and Milicich. She will be tasked to guide the national team in their next major tournament, the Asian Netball Championships in Jeonju, South Korea, in June.

Slingers get 1st win of ABL season

The Singapore Slingers registered their first win of the Asean Basketball League season with a 76-72 win over Macau Wolf Warriors at the OCBC Arena on Sunday (22 December).

Long-time American import Xavier Alexander led the way with a triple double – 23 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists – while new signing Marcus Elliott (15 points and eight rebounds) and Delvin Goh (10 points and nine rebounds) made major contributions.

The Slingers will next play back-to-back away games against Fubon Braves and Formosa Dreamers on 4 and 5 January respectively. Their next home game is against Saigon Heat on 8 January.

Registration open for 2XU Compression Run

Registration is open for the 10th edition of the 2XU Compression Run, which will take place on 5 April at the Formula One Pit Building. There are three run categories available: 5km, 10km and 21.1km.

For the first time, the event will be part of an Asian Series in three countries – in Indonesia on 21 June and in Malaysia on 19 July. Runners who complete runs in all three countries will receive a limited edition medal from each race that fits together to form one overall medal.

From next month, runners are encouraged to take part in the #HumanPerformanceMultiplied challenge – designed to enhance strength and endurance through workout sessions and training workshops. Participants will be part of a joint effort to clock a total of 2,100km, and they can also expect fitness sessions such as high-intensity interval training, kickboxing and spin classes.





Have a sports event to tell our users? Email us at sgnews.tips@verizonmedia.com. In your email, do provide as many details as possible, including videos and photos.