WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (16-22 September)

ActiveSG-SFA Men's Premier League champions Black Wondersticks celebrate winning the final 4-2 against Skools Innebandy at Our Tampines Hub. (PHOTO: Singapore Floorball Association)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (16 to 22 September):

Champions of ActiveSG-SFA Premier Leagues

The ActiveSG-Singapore Floorball Association Premier League Play-offs culminated with two finals at Our Tampines Hub on Saturday (21 September).

Black Wondersticks were crowned the Men’s Premier League Playoffs champions after beating Skools Innebandy 4-2 in the final, with national men’s captain, Syazni Ramlee, netting two goals.

In the Women’s Premier League final, Albatross FC took home the trophy after a 7-3 win over Owls, with the forward pair of Joscelin Kee and Jill Quek scoring two goals apiece.

Bronze for women’s table tennis team

The Singapore national women’s table tennis team clinched a joint-bronze medal at the Asian Table Tennis Championships on Tuesday (17 September) in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. This is their first medal in six years, despite losing 0-3 to China in the semi-finals.

Seeded seventh in the competition, the paddlers – comprising Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu, Lin Ye and Goi Rui Xian – had upset fourth-seeded South Korea 3-1 in the quarter-finals.

The bronze is the third for Singapore in the women’s team event at the Asian meet, after similar finishes in 2003 and 2013. The women's team also won silver in 2007, 2009 and 2012.

The bronze-winning Singapore national women's table tennis team with Singapore Table Tennis Association president Ellen Lee. (PHOTO: STTA/Facebook) More

Students awarded SSSC Colours Awards

More than 8,700 Singapore students were awarded the Singapore Schools Sports Council Colours Awards during a presentation ceremony at CHIJ St Theresa’s Convent on Friday (20 September).

Among the award winners, 53 of them received the Best Sportsboy and Best Sportsgirl awards in their respective sports. They include Singapore Sports School’s paddler Koen Pang, who became first Singaporean to be ranked the world’s No. 1 Under-18 paddler last month, and national sailor Radiance Koh.

Two more fights added to UFC Fight Night

Mixed martial arts company Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has added two women’s division fights to its UFC Fight Night: Maia v Askren event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 26 October.

Suphisara “Loma Lookboonmee” Konlak, the first Thailand-born athlete signed by UFC, will take on Moldova’s Alexandra Albu, while China’s Yan Xiaonan will be fighting Ashley Yoder of the United States.

RDA to host Walk-a-wheelathon

Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) of Singapore will hosting the RDA Inclusion Walk-a-wheelathon event on 29 September (Sunday) to foster inclusiveness among the able and disabled within the community.

The event will start at MacRitchie Reservoir, and will culminate in a carnival at the RDA Centre at Jalan Mashhor. More information on the event, as well as RDA Singapore’s programmes and volunteering with RDA can be found here.

The centre also saw 23 participants taking part in the Singapore Para Equestrian Challenge on 14 September. Of the riders, 90 per cent were taking part in their first-ever equestrian competition, including three participants aged seven years old.

Santa Run for Wishes opens for registration

The Santa Run for Wishes charity fun run, organised by Make-a-Wish Singapore, will be held on 7 December (Sunday) at the Singapore Sports Hub. There will be three run categories – the 2.5km Fun Run, the 5km Fun Run and the 10km Competitive Run – taking the runners around the scenic Kallang Basin.

Registration fees range from $35 (early-bird pricing) to $60. All registration and donation proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish Singapore to help grant wishes of children with critical illnesses.

Have a sports event to tell our users? Email us at sgnews.tips@verizonmedia.com. In your email, do provide as many details as possible, including videos and photos.





Other Singapore stories:

Sentosa-Brani Master Plan unveiled with first project, Sentosa Sensoryscape

PM Lee to meet Donald Trump in New York, address United Nations General Assembly

Charles Leclerc insists rivalry with Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel is healthy