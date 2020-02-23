WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (17-23 Feb)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (17 to 23 February):

All SPL matches to be shown live

Singapore Premier League (SPL) fans will be able to watch every match live on either SingTel or StarHub platform for the upcoming season. All 108 matches of the season will also be live-streamed online.

Fans will have access to real-time match statistics for every league and Singapore Cup match on the SPL website, which will be powered by Genius Sports’ technology.

These are new initiatives that will take place alongside two key developments announced last month – the addition of one more slot to clubs’ foreign-player quota and the introduction of an Under-21 league.

The opening round of SPL matches will begin on Saturday (29 February). On Saturday, Tampines Rovers beat Hougang United 3-0 in the Community Shield match, the league’s curtain-raiser.

Evolve MMA partners Danaher Death Squad

Evolve Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) academy announced on Monday (17 February) that it has partnered renowned grappling team Danaher Death Squad to bring their No-Gi Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) programme to Asia.

Founded by John Danaher, the Danaher Death Squad has gained worldwide recognition with their innovative grappling style. Using his analytical and scientific approach, Danaher created a programme that is world-famous for its effectiveness and high submission rate.

BJJ champion Robert Degle, who trains under Danaher at the Renzo Gracie Academy in New York, will be moving to Singapore in April to head up the program as a full-time instructor at Evolve MMA.

Youth paddlers clinch medals in Sweden

Singapore’s youth table tennis players clinched one silver and two bronze medals at the Swedish Junior and Cadet Open of the 2020 World Junior Circuit on Thursday (20 February).

Ser Lin Qian, 14, won the silver in the junior girls’ singles event, while Izaac Quek, also 14, got the bronze in the junior boys’ singles. Izaac also partnered Nicholas Chong, 17, to clinch a bronze medal in the junior boys’ doubles.





