WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (18-24 Nov)

Singapore's diving twins Mark and Timothy Lee in action in the men's 3m springboard competition at the FINA Diving Grand Prix Singapore. (PHOTO: Andy Chua/Singapore Swimming Association)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (18-24 November):

Chinese divers dominate FINA Diving Grand Prix Singapore

Chinese divers dominated the FINA Diving Grand Prix Singapore competition over the weekend, clinching seven out of the eight gold medals at stake at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

The only gold they missed out was in the men’s 3m synchronised springboard competition on Sunday (24 November), when French divers Gwendal Bisch and Alexis Jandard (406.38 points) came in ahead of China’s Tai Xiaohu and Zhang Chao (404.25 points).

Singapore’s best result came from the same event, as twins Mark and Timothy Lee came in fourth and set a new personal-best mark with 387.21 points, breaking their previous mark of 381.78 points set at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.

AirBadminton debuts in Singapore

AirBadminton, a new form of badminton that involves a wind-resistant shuttlecock, made its debut in Singapore on Saturday (23 November) at the Badminton Festival held at HeartBeat@Bedok.

Members of the public trying out AirBadminton at HeartBeat@Bedok. (PHOTO: Singapore Badminton Association) More

Singapore shuttlers Lucas Saw, Qayum Noor, Tan Shi Bin, Johaan Prajogo, Sabrina Lee and Alexis Lee played the game in an outdoor court while using the new shuttlecocks. According to the Badminton World Federation, the new shuttlecocks will be available for sale to the public from next year.

Chinese paddlers win both events at T2 Diamond Singapore

China’s table tennis players won both the men’s and women’s singles events in the Seamaster T2 Diamond Singapore event at Our Tampines Hub on Sunday (24 November).

Men’s world No. 2 paddler Xu Xin, 29, easily defeated his 18-year-old Taiwanese rival Lin Yun-ju 11-9, 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 in the final, clinching US$100,000 (S$136,000) in prize money.

In the women’s final, world No. 3 Sun Yingsha found herself in a tough battle with Japan’s world No. 7 Mima Ito, before eventually prevailing 11-7, 11-3, 6-11, 7-11, 5-3, 3-5, 5-4.

The T2 tournament is played under the Fast5 format, whereby if there is no winner after 24 minutes, players alternate serves, and the first player to reach five points wins the subsequent sets.

Joseph Schooling in short film with Gillette

Ahead of this week’s SEA Games in the Philippines, Singapore’s Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling launched a short film in collaboration with Gillette on Monday (18 November) to inspire Singaporeans to be their best self.

The 72-second video starts off with Schooling reminiscing as he shaves, thinking about the things his father Colin had taught him from when he was a little boy: to better himself with every stroke, to be a world beater, to respect but never fear the competition and, above all, to always be a gentleman.

The film is being aired on local terrestrial and cable channels.

Singapore events nominated for MPW Asian Awards

The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon is up for two awards at the inaugural Mass Participation World (MPW) Asian Awards, which will be held on 3 December during the Mass Participation World Conference at Hilton Singapore Hotel.

It is among the nominees in the Event of the Year and Best Running Event categories.

Other Singapore events being nominated are OCBC Cycle Singapore (Best Asian Cycling Event), Spartan Race Bukit Timah (Best Obstacle Course Race Event) and MetaSprint Series (Best Asian Engagement).

Faris, Tajeli included in SEA Games football squad

Terengganu FC forward Faris Ramli and Warriors FC defender Tajeli Salamat have been include as the overaged players in the Singapore Under-22 national football squad for the SEA Games in the Philippines.

The 20-man squad departed for the Games on Saturday (23 November), and will face Laos in their first opening-group match on Tuesday.

