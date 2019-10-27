WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (21-27 October)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (21 to 27 October):

Schooling, Teong smash national short-course records

Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling set a new national short-course record in the men’s 100m freestyle on Thursday (24 October), after he clocked 48.05 seconds at the Hancock Prospecting Australian Short Course Swimming Championships in Melbourne.

The reigning Olympic 100m butterfly gold medallist eclipsed Quah Zheng Wen’s previous record of 48.11sec, set in 2015 at the Singapore National Short Course Championships. The record time also earned Schooling the race win ahead of Zac Incerti (48.23sec) and Luke Gebbie (48.84sec) at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.

Schooling also clinched gold in the 50m butterfly final on Friday, clocking 22.70sec to finish ahead of compatriot Teong Tzen Wei. (22.74). However, in the 100m butterfly final on Saturday, he could finished only in sixth place in 52.36sec.

Teong won a gold medal in the 50m freestyle final on Saturday, clocking 21.41sec to break his own national record of 21.72sec set at the 2018 FINA World Cup Singapore.

Para archer Nur Syahidah Alim wins in Bangkok

Nur Syahidah Alim, Singapore’s world No. 1 para archer, won gold in the compound women’s open competition at the 2019 Asian Para Archery Championships in Bangkok on Friday (25 October).

The 34-year-old eliminated South Koreans Jeong Jin-young (140-137) and Kim Mi-soon (136-133) the opening rounds, before ousting two Chinese archers, top seed Lin Yueshan 145-142 in the semi-final and then third seed Zhou Jiamin 145-140 in the final.

Syahidah has been in scintillating form this year. In June, she beat reigning Paralympic champion Jessica Stretton for her first world title and secured Singapore a berth at next year's Paralympics. Earlier this month, she climbed to the top of the compound women open individual world rankings.

Nominees for SPL awards at FAS Nite

Brunei DPMM’s Andrei Varankou, top scorer in the Singapore Premier League this season, will vie with Hougang United’s Faris Ramli and Tampines Rovers’ Shahdan Sulaiman for the Player of the Year honours at the annual Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Nite on Thursday (31 October).

Albirex Niigata duo Kyoga Nakamura and Kaishu Yamazaki have been nominated for the Young Player of the Year accolade alongside Home United’s Hami Syahin, while the Coach of the Year nominees are DPMM’s Adrian Pennock, Hougang’s Clement Teo and Geylang International’s Mohamed Noor Ali.

The Mitre Goal of the Year award will see a three-way fight between Geylang’s Barry Maguire, Albirex’s Nakamura and Hougang’s Shahfiq Ghani, while there will also be a Team of the Year presentation to recognise the best 11 players in their respective positions.

New U-23 event at StanChart Singapore Marathon

This year’s Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon event – to be held from 29 November to 1 December – will include a new Under-23 Youth Championships category, for top distance runners aged 18 to 23. This is in addition to the Singapore Open National Championships during the marathon race on 30 November.

The category acts as a bridge between the A Division and Open divisions, allowing young adults to continue competing against the world’s best during these transitional years. The top three male and three female U-23 Youth Championship winners will each receive a Seiko timepiece and Jaybird Run XT True Wireless earphones, worth up to $1,300.

In addition to the new category, SCSM organisers have also revised the age criteria for the 700-metre Kids Dash, which is now eligible only for those age 10 years old and under, pushing those above this age group to join in the 5km race.’

Main events announced for ONE: Edge of Greatness

Mixed martial arts promotion company ONE Championship announced on Thursday (24 October) the two co-main events for its ONE: Edge of Greatness event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on 22 November.

Reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao of Thailand will defend his World Title against compatriot Saemapetch Fairtex. This will be Nong-O’s third title defence, after he captured the world title in February.

In the other co-main event, Singapore muay thai champion Amir Khan will square off against Malaysia’s Ev Ting in a lightweight division contest.

