WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (23-29 Dec)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (23-29 December):

Zulfahmi Arifin joins Thai League 1 side

Singapore national midfielder Zulfahmi Arifin has signed a one-year contract with Thai League 1 side Suphanburi FC next season. He is the fourth Singapore player to be playing in the top-flight Thai league next season, after Irfan Fandi (BG Pathum United), Baihakki Khaizan (PT Prachuap) and Izwan Mahbud (Trat).

The 28-year-old returns to the Thai league after featuring for Chonburi FC last year, and will be tasked to bolster the hopes of Suphanburi, which struggled to a 14th-place finished last season.

TFX Millenia Walk opens with TerraX training zone

Singapore fitness company True Group has opened TFX Millenia Walk, which it claims is the country’s largest commercial fitness centre. At 41,700 square feet (3,874 square metres), the facility houses cardio, strength and functional training equipment, as well as three studios which includes a spinning studio and a yoga studio offering classes such as dance, hot yoga and functional training.

It is also home to TFX’s first obstacle race training zone called TerraX, which features a running track and obstacles like tire flips, Spiderman Walk, Hercules Hoist, Olympic ring cross and rope climbs. There will be obstacle-race training classes teaching technical elements of such obstacles.

Sports Hub fitness classes promotions during CNY period

Singapore Sports Hub is presenting fitness promotions and yoga/high-intensity interval training (HIIT) classes at its Fitness Studio from 8 January to 8 February, to encourage family bonding during the Chinese New Year period.

During this period, there will be special promotions for classes at these venues – Sports Hub Fitness Studio, Aquatic Centre and Water Sport Centre.

The Sports Hub is also launching two new fitness class programmes, including piloxing and release yoga, and will hold two special-edition classes – core HIIT (18 January and 1 February) and sound and light yoga (1 and 8 February).





