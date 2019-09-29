WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (23-29 September)

Past and present athletes of the aquatics discipline posing for a group photo at the Singapore Swimming Association fundraising dinner at the Shangri-La Hotel. (PHOTO: Singapore Swimming Association)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (23 to 29 September):

SSA fundraising dinner raises $400,000

The Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) raised $400,000 at a fundraising dinner at Shangri-La Hotel on Friday (27 September). The funds raised can be used to apply for one-for-one matching grants under the One Team Singapore Fund to help its swimmers in areas such as education and career support.

The dinner was graced by Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, and attended by more than 400 guests from the sports fraternity, corporate partners, as well as past and present swim stars including Patricia Chan, Joscelin Yeo, Tao Li and Joseph Schooling.

Singapore names squad for World Cup qualifiers

Singapore national football team head coach Tatsuma Yoshida has on Thursday (26 September) named a 23-strong squad for next month’s 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.

The Lions will play Jordan in an international ‘A’ friendly in Amman on 5 October as preparation for the away match against Saudi Arabia on 10 October in Buraidah, before returning home to face Uzbekistan at the National Stadium on 15 October.

Squad list – Goalkeepers: Hassan Sunny, Izwan Mahbud, Zharfan Rohaizad. Defenders: Amirul Adli, Baihakki Khaizan, Safuwan Baharudin, Irfan Fandi, Nazrul Nazari, Shakir Hamzah, Darren Teh, Zulqarnean Suzliman. Midfielders: Hariss Harun, Farhan Zulkifli, Firdaus Kasman, Hami Syahin, Shahdan Sulaiman, Yasir Hanapi. Forwards: Faris Ramli, Fareez Farhan, Gabriel Quak, Hazzuwan Halim, Ikhsan Fandi, Shawal Anuar.

Silver medal for youth paddler Ser Lin Qian

Singapore youth paddler Ser Lin Qian bagged a silver medal at the 2019 ITTF Junior Circuit Premium Chinese Taipei Junior and Cadet Open cadet girls’ singles competition in Taipei on Sunday (29 September).

The 13-year-old guaranteed herself of at least a silver medal when she beat Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Pu-Syuan 11-5, 13-11, 11-7 in the semi-finals. In the final, she lost to Japan’s Kaho Akae 8-11, 6-11, 9-11 to finish second.

FINA Water Polo Challengers Cup groups drawn

Singapore’s national water polo team have been drawn with Malaysia, Philippines, Zimbabwe and Ireland in the opening group stage of the FINA Water Polo Challengers Cup, to be held at the OCBC Aquatic Centre from 8 to 13 October.

The competition will likely act as a final preparation for the Singapore team’s title defence at the SEA Games, where they are the 27-time champions. The Republic’s squad will feature debutants Jayden See, Goh Wen Zhe and Tang Yee Heng, as well as new captain Koh Jian Ying, who took over from the retired Loh Zhi Zhi.

The other group in the tournament features Austria, Indonesia, Chinese Taipei, India and Hong Kong. Tickets for the event are priced at $10 for the group stages, $15 for the final on 13 October, and $40 for a season pass ticket for the six days of competition.

More named to play at Battle of the Reds

The three teams of the Battle of the Reds tournament – Liverpool Masters, Manchester United Masters and Singapore Masters – unveiled on Monday (23 September) more of their teams’ line-ups for the 16 November event at National Stadium.

Here are the confirmed names for the event. More names will be announced closer to the event:

Liverpool Masters: John Arne Riise, Emile Heskey, Dietmar Hamann, Luis Garcia, Vladimir Smicer, David Thompson, Mark Wright, John Durnin, Phill Babb, Jason McAteer, Paul Walsh, Fabio Aurelio, Don Hutchinson.

Man United Masters: Paul Rachubka, Wes Brown, Keith Gillespie, Ben Thornley, Teddy Sheringham, Clayton Blackmore, Ronny Johnsen, Eric Djemba Djemba, Russel Beardsmore, Lee Martin, Jesper Olsen, Danny Webber, Erik Nevland.

Singapore Masters: Fandi Ahmad, Malek Awab, Syed Faruk, Aleksandar Duric, Aide Iskandar, Zulkarnean Zainal, Gusta Guzarishah, Azhar Baksin, Indra Shahdan Daud, Noor Ali, Steven Tan, Dalis Supait, Noh Alam Shah, Lionel Lewis, Rezal Hassan, E. Manimohan, Fahmie Abdullah.

SCC to raise funds for SportCares

As part of its commemorative activities for the Singapore Bicentennial, the Singapore Cricket Club (SCC) announced on Friday (27 September) that it is raising funds for SportCares, the philanthropic arm of Sport Singapore.

Its main fundraiser will be the SCC Heritage Charity Ball at the InterContinental Singapore on 25 October. It will be conducting charity auctions during the night and St. James’s Place Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic arm of St. James’s Place Wealth Management Group, will match every dollar raised at the charity ball, up to $50,000.