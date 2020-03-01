WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (24 Feb - 1 Mar)

Singapore youth paddler Izaac Quek (second from left) stands on the top podium after winning the cadet boys' singles title at the Swedish Cadet and Junior Open. (PHOTO: STTA)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (24 February to 1 March):

First ITTF World Junior cadet singles title for Izaac Quek

Singapore youth table tennis player Izaac Quek clinched his first-ever cadet singles title at the ITTF World Junior Circuit on Sunday (23 February), when he defeated Canada’s Martin Simeon 11-8 11-9 11-8 in the final of the Swedish Junior and Cadet Open.

The 14-year-old proved to be too strong for his opponents at the Open, winning all his matches in straight games from the Round of 16 to the final.

His teammates Zhou Jingyi and Jayden Tan also took home bronze medals in the cadet girls’ singles and mini-cadet boys’ singles competitions respectively.

Izaac Quek had earlier won two bronzes in the junior boys’ singles, as well as the doubles events with Nicholas Chong. With Ser Lin Qian winning silver in the junior girls’ single, Singapore finished the tournament with one gold, one silver and four bronzes.

Albirex Niigata begin SPL season with 4-0 rout of Geylang

Three-time Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions Albirex Niigata Singapore got the new season going with a 4-0 thumping of Geylang International at Jurong West Stadium on Saturday (29 February).

Goals from Reo Nishiguchi (40th minute), Ryosuke Nagasawa (52nd), Tomoyuki Doi (60th) and Ryoya Taniguchi (77th) gave Albirex the victory over Geylang, who were down to nine men in the second half.

In Sunday’s two SPL matches, Hougang United romped to a 4-1 victory over Young Lions, while Tampines Rovers edged out Balestier Khalsa 1-0.

Todd scores big win at ONE: King of the Jungle

The United States’ Janet Todd scored a surprise win over Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex via split decision to clinch the women’s ONE atomweight kickboxing world title at the ONE: King of the Jungle fight event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday (28 February).

The event, which was a closed-door affair due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, also saw defending men’s ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao add another accolade to his name, beating Australia’s Rocky Ogden via unanimous to clinch the ONE strawweight muay thai world title.

Singapore fighter Amir Khan was beaten by Japan’s Kimihiro Eto, submitting to a rear naked choke hold in the first round of their men’s lightweight bout. Compatriot Tiffany Teo fared better, scoring a technical knockout win over Japan’s Ayaka Miura in their women’s strawweight fight.





